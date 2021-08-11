Central Texas College will host an open house of its entire Killeen campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tours, activities and information will be available in academic buildings, student services areas and other campus facilities. A special information session for prospective students will open the event providing hands-on assistance with the application process, financial aid and more. Alumni will be treated to an ice-cream social at 1 p.m.
The free event is open to the public.
Family-friendly activities will be available throughout campus including free shows at the Mayborn Science Theater, children’s activities at the Child Development Center, demonstrations related to personal and professional development and College for Kids classes and more. A free hot dog lunch will be served and activities such as a rock-climbing wall and numerous games will also be available.
“Our intent is to invite the public, potential and returning students, alumni, our retirees and basically anyone who wants to see what CTC has to offer the community,” said Jim Yeonopolus, CTC chancellor. “Our doors will be open so everyone can get an up-close look at the academic programs and services we offer, the assistance afforded to students to help them be successful, meet the members of our faculty and staff and also tour our beautiful campus.”
Prospective students will have access to representatives and get information from departments including admissions, student housing, financial aid, veterans’ services, adult education, disability support services, the child development center and more. Current students can learn more about tutoring, financial aid, academic advising, library services, career services, the testing center and other student services. Students can also receive assistance with registering for classes in the upcoming fall semester at the Enrollment Center.
The event starts at the Anderson Campus Center with a welcome and brief orientation, a summary of academic and student services and an overview of career pathways offered at CTC. Attendees can then choose an area of interest and get answers to their questions by visiting with representatives from those departments.
“This won’t be your traditional campus tour,” said Yeonopolus. “Our departments have developed truly creative ways of showcasing their programs. We want people to have fun, enjoy themselves and, at the same time, learn more about CTC and the higher educational opportunities available in their own backyard.”
There will be many opportunities for prizes and other freebies. Some of the activities include culinary arts demonstrations, scavenger hunts, free shows at the Mayborn Science Theater, gaming in Student Life, an escape room, a video game demo and a variety of departmental tours.
Some of the scheduled events include:
CTC English professors will present sessions on “The Hero’s Journey” in literature and film and symbolism in literature. Faculty members in the Science department will host their version of “Go Fish!,” a scavenger hunt, rock identification and a DNA extraction activity using fruit.
The Industrial Technology department will highlight each of its program with demonstrations of poster printing, using power tools in automotive work, the different welding operations, computers in woodworking, HVAC fuses and diesel mechanics.
The Business department will have successful alumni on hand to share their success stories in real estate and small business along with current students to answer questions about the programs. A special afternoon session will focus on high-reward opportunities in the stock market including trading crypto currency.
Attendees will have the opportunity to play video games designed by a Mathematics’ department faculty member, participate in the “Escape Room” set up by the Computer Information and Technology Science department and “drive” the MADD simulator at the Protective Services department. Tours of the Child Development Center, Department of Health Sciences simulation center, the KNCT radio station and the Aviation Science planes and flight line operations at the CTC hangar located at Skylark Field Airport will also be conducted.
The first 100 students who register for the academic and student success presentation will receive a free T-shirt. The registration link for the presentation and more information about the open house event is available online at http://www.ctcd.edu/ctc-open-house/.
