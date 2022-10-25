The Central Texas College board of trustees agreed to an 8-year contract with a company touting no upfront costs and an ultimate goal of $2 million in energy savings for the college.
During a CTC board meeting Tuesday afternoon, Associate Deputy Chancellor Mark Harmsen, who oversees construction and facility needs for the college, presented a brief overview of the energy savings project with Ideal Impact, Inc., based Grapevine, near Dallas.
During the board’s Oct. 18 workshop, Harmsen went into greater detail explaining the framework of the project.
“This is an opportunity for us to maximize the efficiency of the equipment we have in place, and make it work for us by saving additional energy,” Harmsen told the board during CTC’s October workshop meeting.
“The project would focus on new controllers, rewriting programming; we’d look at our building automation systems and then how we’d optimize that,” he said. “One of the issues we have is that we actually have two separate building automation systems — so this is an opportunity for us to bring all that onto one platform. We would also look at some weatherization and training of mechanical maintenance staff.”
CTC’s facilities director said the school’s existing building automation systems have aged and become difficult to find necessary replacement parts due to current supply chain issues.
The project, Harmsen said, would cost the district nothing upfront, and in the long run would possibly save the college up to $450,000 a year in natural gas and electric savings.
For the first eight years, or until Ideal Impact has recouped its initial $2 million investment in the college, CTC will pay 80% of its energy savings profits to Ideal Impact. After the eight years is up, or the $2 million investment is recouped, Harmsen said the college would receive 100% of the energey savings estimated to be between $370,000 to $450,000 annually, according to Ideal Impact’s estimates.
“The goal is to achieve over $2 million in savings in roughly eight years, 80% of that would then go back to Ideal Impact as they are putting the dollars forward to make some of the improvements,” Harmsen said.
Over the next eight years, under the 80% deal CTC agreed to Tuesday, Ideal Impact has the potential to earn a total of approximately $2.88 million on its initial $2 million investment in the college’s energy savings, according to the Herald’s calculations based upon Ideal Impact’s high-end estimate of $450,000 in savings annually.
The company’s website touts it to be a business invested in “reclaiming energy dollars for clients so they can expand their impact.”
Ideal Impact, according to its website, works with more than 165 school districts and 700 Christian ministries statewide.
“We take an innovative and transparent approach to energy savings,” the company’s website states. “Rather than urge our clients to buy new lighting and HVAC equipment, we optimize the assets they already have. Our partners take ZERO financial risk, and they end up with a quick payback and long-term stream of additional funds. They also end up with more comfortable buildings, facilities that are easier to manage and a lower carbon footprint. We guarantee real savings, verified monthly with actual utility bills.”
When asked by a board member if there was any concern about the project being a scam, CTC’s facilities director assuaged his fears.
“We want to make sure the college is not being taken advantage of in any way,” Harmsen said.
Tuesday afternoon the board unanimously approved the energy optimization project with Ideal Impact at a cost not to exceed $2,066,229 over the duration of the project.
