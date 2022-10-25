CTC

Central Texas College's facilities director Mark Harmsen pitched an energy optimization project Tuesday that aims to save the college more than $2 million on natural gas and electricity. The board unanimously approved the measure during the meeting Tuesday.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

The Central Texas College board of trustees agreed to an 8-year contract with a company touting no upfront costs and an ultimate goal of $2 million in energy savings for the college.

During a CTC board meeting Tuesday afternoon, Associate Deputy Chancellor Mark Harmsen, who oversees construction and facility needs for the college, presented a brief overview of the energy savings project with Ideal Impact, Inc., based Grapevine, near Dallas.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.