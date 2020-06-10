Central Texas College has been ranked among the top 10 best online community college in Texas by Optimal, according to a news release issued by the college.
In the 2020 Best Online Community College Rankings by State list on the Guide to Online Schools website, CTC was ranked seventh for the 2019-2020 academic year. There were 550 community colleges researched to compiled the rankings. In order to be considered for the list, community colleges need to be regionally accredited and offer at least one fully online associate degree.
The methodology used for the rankings incorporated many factors important to the success of a community college including retention rate, graduation rate and the variety of programs available. Additionally, the rankings weigh the percent of students enrolled in online degrees specifically as an indicator of the success of the college’s distance education program. The data points were collected by the National Center of Education Statistics, and each school received a score based on these factors. Only schools scoring 70% or higher were included in the rankings.
CTC offers more than 500 online courses and 60 degree and certificate programs which can be completed solely online. Several new online degree programs have been added in the past few years including the logistics and global supply chain management, accounting technician and cyber defense-information assurance programs. CTC also provides 24/7 technical support for distance education students in need of assistance.
