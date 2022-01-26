Central Texas College recently announced the appointment of Valerie Payson as the new director of the CTC Foundation. Her duties include overseeing all major and planned gift solicitation and management of the CTC Foundation endowment and scholarship program. Payson is also charged with organizing and directing the activities involving donor development, direct fundraising, scholarship and grant distribution, capacity building and identifying, soliciting and securing gifts for CTC from interested individuals and organizations.
With a 25-year background in marketing and advertising, Payson has been a local business owner for more than 15 years, she has served as the past board president and member of the board of directors for the Greater Fort Hood Area United Way, board of directors for the AdventHealth Systems Foundation, past president of the Killeen Ladies’ Lions Club, past president of the Junior Service League of Killeen, past president of the local, council and state of Texas PTA’s. She continues to volunteer in many other capacities within the central Texas community.
Payson is a CTC graduate and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Tarleton State University. As a past recipient of the CTC Foundation Frank Mayborn Journalism Scholarship, Payson knows the significance a scholarship can play in a student’s education path.
“Scholarships can play a key role in enabling a student to complete their higher educational goals,” said Payson. “I have personally benefitted from receiving scholarships and I couldn’t be more motivated and determined to ensure others have the same opportunity and also to help make the CTC Foundation/Alumni office the absolute best.”
