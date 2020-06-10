Local soldiers can enhance their skills and qualifications during and after military service thanks to help from Central Texas College and the Army Credentialing Assistance program, according to a news release from the college.
Qualifying active-duty soldiers, National Guard and Reserve service members can receive up to $4,000 per fiscal year towards professional career development education through credentialing assistance. The program pays for soldiers’ training
courses that lead to credentials, licenses and certifications to enhance skills in an area outside the soldier’s military occupation or branch, according to the release.
The college’s continuing education program offers numerous courses in a variety of fields to increase a soldier’s value by helping them attain industry recognized credentials. The available programs of study include health care, computer and mathematical, management, business, financial operations and personal care and service. The credentialing assistance program will pay for all necessary books, supplies and associated materials required for an approved training course and/or exam, according to the release.
“Soldiers can improve Army readiness, enhance career progression and learn skills and capabilities that reflect civilian qualifications,” said Morgan Matlock, the coordinator of professional development programs in the CTC Continuing Education department. “The large array of classes we offer encompass many career fields to benefit soldiers in their current work and successfully transition towards a civilian career.”
Some courses included in the program are associated with health care and those courses are pharmacy technician, EKG technician, clinical medical assistant, certified veterinary assistant, administrative medical assistant and medical billing and coding, according to the release.
The management program includes Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and Black Belt courses and project management certification.
The courses related to computers and math include AWS cloud computing architecture, cloud foundation, cloud development courses, CompTIA A+, Network + and Security + class and a Cisco Certified Network Associate course. The business and finance courses include small business management for the veteran-preneur, human resources professional and certified bookkeeper.
The personal care and service faction offers two certification courses in becoming a personal trainer.
Eligibility requirements for the credentialing assistance program include soldiers only requesting funding for credentials listed in Army Credentialing Opportunities Online (COOL), according to the release.
Soldiers are limited to one credential per earned academic degree/certificate of completion and the soldier must have graduated with a degree. Also, soldiers cannot pursue a degree and credential for that degree simultaneously. They may use both Federal Tuition Assistance and the credentialing assistance but the combined usage cannot exceed $4,000. To determine eligibility and request funding, soldiers should contact the Fort Hood Education Center. For more information, soldiers can also contact the CTC Continuing Education office at 254-526-1415 or visit online at https://www.ctcd.edu/students/military-students-veterans-and-spouses/army-students/credentialing-programs/.
