Central Texas College recently announced the Texas Reskilling Support Grant has reopened with limited funds and may help some students pay for fall semester classes. Initiated by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Reskilling grant can help pay for tuition if a student is returning to college to complete a certificate or degree. Students previously enrolled at CTC as well as students who were previously enrolled in another college are eligible.
Students with financial needs who are eligible for federal Title IV aid can qualify up to $2,500. Students who file the FAFSA but do not have financial needs can qualify for up to $500.
The Reskilling grant is designed to help cover tuition and fees for adults who started college but had to stop before earning a degree or certificate. This can benefit individuals who want to come back to college to finish a certificate in a high-demand field and help them get into the workforce or advance their career. The grant may also be used for graduates who can benefit from earning additional training such as applying their Certificate of Completion towards an associate degree.
The Reskilling grant money is available to Texas residents who meet the following criteria:
Have attended college at some point in the past but have not been enrolled in an accredited post-secondary institution in the previous fall or spring or semester or previous six months.
Enroll in an eligible undergraduate program or short-term workforce credential program on either a full- or part-time basis.
File a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for 2022-23.
Have been impacted by COVID-19 in some way.
Students interested in applying can visit ctcd.edu, use the Student Forms link under the Student Tools tab, log on, click on Forms and scroll down to the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant form. After the form has been submitted, it will be reviewed by CTC and the applicant will be notified if they meet the requirements to receive funds under the grant.
