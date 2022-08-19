CTC

The Central Texas College sign was seen in 2021 outside the school's central Killeen campus.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

Central Texas College recently announced the Texas Reskilling Support Grant has reopened with limited funds and may help some students pay for fall semester classes. Initiated by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Reskilling grant can help pay for tuition if a student is returning to college to complete a certificate or degree. Students previously enrolled at CTC as well as students who were previously enrolled in another college are eligible.

Students with financial needs who are eligible for federal Title IV aid can qualify up to $2,500. Students who file the FAFSA but do not have financial needs can qualify for up to $500.

