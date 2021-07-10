The Central Texas College Continuing Education department is again offering scholarships for a new robotics and coding camp in the College for Kids program. CTC was one of 10 schools awarded the Governor’s Summer Merit Program grant through the Texas Workforce Commission to provide scholarships to historically underserved students, 14 to 21 years of age, interested in pursuing a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) career. Twenty scholarships will be available to students aged 14 to 16 to be used for the Lego Mindstorms Robotics and Coding Camp which runs July 19-23.
During the camp, students will study text-based programming with MicroPython, a version of one of the world’s most popular programming languages. Students will design and build programmable robots to solve problems within a STEM context, understand and use input and output devices and gain first-hand experience with forming and testing hypotheses. The online scholarship application is open at https://www.ctcd.edu/students/continuing-education/college-for-kids/.
Other new College for Kids classes in July include:
Python Programmers (age 8-14): Learn how to code with Python to create engaging apps and games. Each lesson takes students step-by-step on a programming path with fun content they create from start to finish. The class is Monday through Thursday, July 12-15, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $229.
Roblox Coders and Entrepreneurs (age 8-14): Discover the Lua language through a visual block coding system while designing worlds in “Roblox,” an online universe where anything can be created. This new class combines game design concepts and coding. The class is Monday through Thursday, July 19-22, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $229.
Minecraft Redstone Engineers (age 8-14): Students can expand their Redstone knowledge by constructing their own carnival with a variety of mini-games, roller coasters and attractions powered by Redstone. They will also learn how to use Command and Structure blocks to incorporate them into their builds. The class is Monday through Thursday, July 26-29,
8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $229.
Reach Through Art (age 10 and older): The two key objectives of this interactive class are to empower students with strategies to navigate the vulnerabilities in their lives so they can stay safe and to nurture the development of empathy so they are empowered to help others. Students will conquer these objectives by creating art. The class is Monday through Friday, July 12-16,
1 to 2 p.m. The cost is $85.
Sweet Dreams (age 5-12): Students will decorate their own dream journal, make scented pillow spray, create their own hot cocoa mix and more. The class is July 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $55.
Sew Fun (age 5-12): This beginning sewing class provides the skills needed to allow sewing to be a creative outlet. Students will hand-stitch their own cute projects to take home. The class is July 21 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $35.
Pamper Me Kids Spa (age 5-12): Learn to make the essentials needed to have a real spa day. Students will make their own body wash, lip gloss, hand scrub and more. The class is July 24 from 12 to 3 p.m. The cost is $49.
Drawing FUNdamentals (age 5-12): This beginner-friendly class teaches students the essential techniques for drawing realistically, understanding the concepts of line quality, contour line and mark making as they study a variety of art techniques to create artworks ranging from still life’s to self-portraits. Students should bring a sketch pad to class which is July 29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the cost is $49.
Cookies Galore (age 7 and older): Learn how to make, cut out, bake and decorate homemade sugar cookies. Students should bring their creative ideas, nimble fingers and favorite cookie cutter. The class is July 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $59.
Sherlock Holmes 101 (age 5-12): Students are taught to think like a detective and learn how to solve mysteries. They will use invisible ink and secret codes to communicate with their fellow detectives and each detective will make their very own spy kit to take home. The class is July 27 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $49.
Some of the returning favorite classes are Animal Heroes (age 5-10) on July 27, Chemistry Lab Rats (age 6-12) on July 30, Artificial Intelligence Lab (age 7-14) on July 30, Mermaid Magic (age 5-12) on July 28, Unicorn Magic (age 5-12) on July 23, Watercolor Wonder (age 7-12) on July 29 and Candy Factory (age 7-12) on July 22 and July 30.
A complete list of College for Kids courses, as well as other Continuing Education classes, is now available online at www.ctcd.edu/ce. Inquiries about the camp, other College for Kids classes or registration can be directed to CTC at 254-526-1586.
