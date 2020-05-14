The Central Texas College Continuing Education department is offering a series of free, self-paced career enhancement tutorials designed to help employees adapt to today’s changing job market. The 10 free self-paced tutorial courses include a mix of hard and soft skills relevant to those who want to advance in their career or enter the workforce.
The available courses are:
Creating Web Pages
Students will create and post a website on the internet using HTML. Students will learn the capabilities of the internet and the fundamentals of web design, plan the content, structure and layout of your website, create pages full of neatly formatted text, build links between the pages and to the outside world and add color, backgrounds, graphics and tables. The course also covers information on securing the best location in search engine listings and no-cost or low-cost web marketing strategies.
Creating WordPress Websites
Students will create attractive, sophisticated blogs and websites without any coding. The course provides hands-on experience creating web pages and posts, adding images and videos, changing a site’s look and feel and working with user-friendly features. Students will build a WordPress site while learning how to design pages, add engaging content and customize the look and feel of their site.
Fundamentals of Supervision and Management - become a more effective manager by learning the language of business management. This course provides skills on making the successful transition from employee to manager, time management, delegating responsibility, motivating your employees, solving problems and resolving conflicts so students can accomplish their job more effectively.
Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search
Students will learn to identify the job best for your needs and how to get that job regardless of your level of expertise. You will learn how to build rapport with any interviewer, both verbally and non-verbally, while mastering the six phases of a successful job interview. It will help increase your confidence and provide the foundation to get the job you want.
Keys to Effective Communication
Each lesson of this course works through the process needed to become a great conversationalist. Students will learn to use communication to build rapport and create environments of trust, warmth and respect. Become more confident, create a great first impression, get along well with others and create more and better personal and professional relationships.
Managing Customer Service
Students will discover ways to bring out their best as an ambassador for a company and to do the same for the people they work with. Students will learn how to measure customer service both from the company’s point of view and from the customers and discover how to anticipate the needs of customers.
Marketing Your Business on the Internet
Learn to establish an internet presence and build an online brand identity. Students will learn how search engine optimization works and how to track your site’s performance using web analytics. Students will also discover how to use online advertising, email marketing and social media (including blogs) to drive business to a website.
Personal Finance
Students will prepare for a lifetime of worthwhile personal financial planning as they learn to create and use a budget, borrow and invest wisely and make intelligent decisions about insurance. Students will develop a retirement savings plan to be better prepared to make large purchases and plan for taxes and learn the essentials of household bookkeeping, record-keeping requirements and more.
Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring
Students will learn small business marketing strategies to fit any budget. With the help of videos, spreadsheets and hands-on activities, students can master cost-effective strategies including strategic partnerships, local marketing, search engine optimization, social networking, email marketing, lead generation and niche marketing.
Individual Excellence
Students will develop career-enhancing skills including goal setting, time management and personal organization. They will learn how to improve their creative abilities and develop a fulfilling career plan. Also gain confidence with financial matters, skills to improve interpersonal relationships and how to minimize conflict in life.
These self-paced courses are offered free through June 30. Registration is open online at https://www.ed2go.com/ctcd/SearchResults.aspx?SearchTerms=free or call the CTC Continuing Education department at 254-526-1586.
