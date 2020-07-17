Central Texas College will introduce several new degree and certificate programs in the fall 2020 semester. The new additions include Associate of Applied Science degree programs in robotics technology and cybersecurity, fine arts and child development. New class offerings were added in the areas such as business, drafting and design, communication and social science, according to a CTC news release this week.
In fine arts, students majoring in drama can pursue an associate’s degree in performance, a technical track or general track. Art majors can opt for either an associate’s degree in studio or a general track. For music majors, a general track is available. Each fine arts degree requires the completion of 60 credit hours and is now a field of study listing. This means all courses in each of the degree plans are guaranteed to transfer and apply to degree programs at all Texas public institutions of higher education.
In the mathematics department, CTC now offers a new Associate of Applied Science degree and Certificate of Completion program in robotics technology. Classes include Programmable Logic Controllers, Robotic Fundamentals, Electro-Mechanical Devices, Robotics Mechanisms, Sensors and Robot Programming and Diagnostics. The degree plan consists of 60 credit hours and the certificate program is 18 credit hours.
New degree/certificate programs were added in the Computer Information Technology and Systems department. An Associate of Applied Science degree in Network Cloud Support and Cybersecurity (60 credit hours) and certificates in Cyberdefense – Information Assurance (level one — 22 credit hours, and level two — 31 credit hours) are now available. The CTC Business Department added a Global Supply Chain Management Specialist certificate program with 18 credit hours and Child Development now offers the Child Development Instructional Aide/Teacher Assistant certificate program with 48 credit hours.
In Industrial Technology, the Structural Welding Technology certificate replaces the previous Structural certificate program. Also, two new pipe welding certificate programs will open this fall. Level one includes 20 credit hours and 592 clock hours and the level two requires 41 credit hours and 1,216 clock hours.
New classes offered this fall are Business Statistics (Business), Special Topics in Drafting and Design Technology/Technician General (Drafting and Design) and Developmental Integrated Reading/Writing. New online classes are Beginning Italian I (Communication), African-American History II (Social Science), Concepts of Physical Fitness (Kinesiology) and the culinary arts classes Garde Manager and International Cuisine.
CTC’s Continuing Education department has also added Veterinary Medical Terminology, Veterinary Clinical Skills and Veterinary Office Management to the Certified Veterinary Assistant program.
