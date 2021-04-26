Registration for summer courses at the Central Texas College central campus in Killeen is now open. Returning students who have a degree plan on file may then register using the CTC WebAdvisor system on the school’s website. New students must first complete the admissions process before registering online. The online admissions application is available on the CTC website.
For summer I five-, eight- and 10-week classes starting June 7, registration is open through June 6. The summer II semester is a five-week term starting July 12 and the registration deadline is July 11. Class format for the summer semester includes in-person lecture, blended courses combining face-to-face lecture with online work and synchronous virtual lecture.
CTC will offer Friday and Saturday classes in five-, eight- and 10-week terms. The Friday classes begin June 11 and the registration deadline is June 10. The Saturday classes start June 12 and the registration deadline is June 11. Summer II five-week Friday classes begin July 16 and Saturday classes start July 17. Registration deadlines are July 15 and July 16 respectively.
The CTC Fort Hood campus will conduct a summer three-week mini-term, May 17 - June 4, with face-to-face delivery. The registration deadline is May 17. An eight-week summer I term will be held June 7 – July 31 with blended classes combining both online and in-classroom work. Registration is open through June 10.
Distance Education (online) classes start June 7. Students will also be able to register for summer online courses which begin July 12 and July 26. Registration is currently open for spring semester online courses starting May 17.
Students in need of academic advising assistance can email academic.advising@ctcd.edu or go online to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment.
