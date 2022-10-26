The Central Texas College Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series features a Korean menu this Friday.
Dinner, which is prepared by students in the Culinary Arts program, will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the Student Center.
The meal opens with a soup, salad and appetizer. The appetizer is vegan pajeon ($9) - green scallion pancake pan seared until golden brown and crisp, served with a dipping sauce. The featured soup is sweet and spicy pork belly udon soup ($8 for a bowl or $4 for a cup with an entrée) - savory broth garnished with crispy pork belly, fresh kimchi and scallions.
Diners can choose the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entrée) or the Korean salad w/sesame dressing ($8) - a Korean lettuce salad with salty, vinegary and slightly sweet chili flavors.
Add chicken ($4.50), shrimp ($5) or bulgogi ($6).
The entrees are beef bulgogi ($19.50) - thin slices of tender meat seared with a flavorful marinade full of pungent spices; sticky chicken ($17.50) - hot, sweet and savory seared chicken with a bowl of steamed rice; and gochujang honey shrimp ($19) - a spicy sesame shrimp with robust flavors such as garlic, sesame oil and a hint of honey for sweetness served with a heaping bowl of steamed rice.
Each entrée is served with a honey oat roll, a house salad, three condiments and a choice of two side dishes. The sides are egg-fried rice - eggs fried and slightly puffed up in a shallow bath of sesame oil and soy sauce; chap chae or stir-fried noodles ($3) - sweet potato starch noodles stir fried with vegetables and meat; sigeumchi namul or spinach ($3) - spinach blanched lightly and seasoned with sesame oil, soy sauce and a spicy chili pepper paste; and gaji namul or eggplant ($3) - tender steamed eggplants seasoned with gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes), gochujang (Korean red pepper paste), sesame oil, sesame seeds, soy sauce and garlic. Each side dish is available a la carte for $3 each.
The condiments are cucumber kimchi - tender cucumber pickled with a trace of garlic, ginger, vinegar and chile; nappa cabbage kimchi - salted and fermented vegetables Nappa cabbage and Korean radish; and kongnamool or soybean sprouts - fresh soybean sprouts tossed in sesame oil and coated with a pungent savory sauce. Each condiment is available a la carte for $1.50 each.
Dessert choices are sweet rice Bundt cake ($5.50) - gluten-free dessert with an addition of sweet red bean paste and bingsu or Korean shaved ice ($5) - a creamy, cold and tasty treat topped with a variety of sweet toppings.
Reservations for the dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
