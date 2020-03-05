The next Central Texas College Hospitality department’s Patio Café Cuisine Nights dining experience offers a cuisine from the heartland Friday evening. Dinner will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the culinary arts are of the Student Center.
The menu opens with soup, salad and appetizer. The soup is potato and leek soup ($6.50 for a bowl or $4.75 for a cup with an entrée): creamy potato soup flavored with leeks, cheddar and bacon. The appetizer is harvest fritters with spicy aioli sauce ($6.50): fried beer-battered corn, pepper and green onion with a honey-mayo-sriracha sauce. Diners can choose the Cobb salad ($12.50): bed of greens, endive and watercress with chicken, tomato, avocado, bacon, egg and blue cheese dressed with herbed and spiced red wine vinegar/mustard dressing or the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entrée).
The entrees are Hoosier beef and noodles ($17): mildly seasoned tender sous vide-cooked beef on egg noodles with gravy; oven-fried chicken ($16.75): brined with adobo, cilantro and achiote then breaded and baked to moist perfection; and Hawkeye grilled pork chops ($17.50): vacuum marinated, aromatic seasoned pork, fully flavored by grilling.
Each entrée except for the beef and noodles (one side dish) is served with a choice of two side dishes. The choices are rustic mashed potatoes: red potatoes with skin mashed to a rustic texture with butter, basil and cream; pasta and cheese: pasta spirals that embrace the classic bechamel, parmesan and cheddar sauce; sautéed carrots: delicately seasoned carrots sautéed in butter w/brown sugar and cayenne; and sweet and sour green beans: brown sugar and vinegar combo over green beans with bacon and sautéed onions. Each side dish is also available a la carte.
For dessert, the menu offers oh my chocolate fudge cake ($6.75): three layers of decadence with chocolate icing and cherry espuma (whipped cream) and apple pie ($7) topped with whipped cream.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
