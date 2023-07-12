The Central Texas College Police Academy recently hosted a graduation ceremony for 24 cadets who completed the 2023 Basic Peace Officer (BPOC) Bravo class. Graduates completed all phases of training and are eligible to take the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement exam to become peace officers in Texas.
Several awards were presented to recognize various accomplishments during Friday’s ceremony. The Top Academic Award winner was William Chiasson of the Leander Police Department with a grade average of 96. The class average was 91.95. Seth Wilson of the Coleman Police Department earned the Top Gun award for firearms proficiency. The Top Gear award for driving excellence was won by Brad Fairweather of the Copperas Cove Police Department. Michael Foor of the Copperas Cove Police Department was named class president. The cadets selected Carl Trussell, retired officer – Killeen Police Department, as the best guest instructor.
“I am very proud of these cadets who worked very hard to complete the training program,” said Cliff Osborne, training coordinator for the CTC Police Academy. “With the recent changes to the state guidelines and requirements, the program is a little more rigorous and our cadets stepped up to meet each and every challenge and are now ready to serve as peace officers in Texas. Each graduate will be a credit to the law enforcement profession.”
Graduates of the BPOC Bravos 2023 class are: Cristian Alaniz, Jackson Davis, Fairweather, Foor and Jarin Goffinett – Copperas Cove Police Department; Chiasson, Luke Cooper, Sumeet Haar and Aaron Lanier – Leander Police Department; Noah Acord, Charles Durning, Chase Wallace and Hunter Wellmon – Brownwood Police Department.
Other graduates are Alberto Abzun – Manor Police Department; Christopher Alford and Delana Fritz – Lampasas Police Department; Charles Faubion – Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office; Thomas Beloat – Brown County Sheriff’s Office; Melina Coelho and Genesi Murphy – Granite Shoals Police Department; Austin McKenzie – Burnet Police Department; Emilio Quinones – independent; Korbin Weese – Marble Falls Police Department; and Wilson – Coleman Police Department.
The CTC Police Academy BPOC prepares students for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) licensing exam. It includes more than 42 topics ranging from one to 74 hours in length. Upon successful completion of the licensing exam, the cadets will be eligible to become peace officers in Texas. Graduation from the BPOC program earns each cadet a certificate of completion and eligibility for 23 hours of college credit which can be applied to an Associate of Applied Science degree.
