Copperas Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson swears in five new officers immediately after their graduation of the Central Texas College Police Academy Basic Peace Officer Course. The new police officers are, from left: Micheal Foor, Brad Fairweather, Jarin Goffinett, Jackson Davis and Cristian Alaniz.

 Courtesy Photo | CTC

The Central Texas College Police Academy recently hosted a graduation ceremony for 24 cadets who completed the 2023 Basic Peace Officer (BPOC) Bravo class. Graduates completed all phases of training and are eligible to take the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement exam to become peace officers in Texas.

Several awards were presented to recognize various accomplishments during Friday’s ceremony. The Top Academic Award winner was William Chiasson of the Leander Police Department with a grade average of 96. The class average was 91.95. Seth Wilson of the Coleman Police Department earned the Top Gun award for firearms proficiency. The Top Gear award for driving excellence was won by Brad Fairweather of the Copperas Cove Police Department. Michael Foor of the Copperas Cove Police Department was named class president. The cadets selected Carl Trussell, retired officer – Killeen Police Department, as the best guest instructor.

