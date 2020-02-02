The Central Texas College Nursing and Allied Health department recently announced the winner of the annual DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty. Lamen Ramirez, professor – Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) program, received the award which is presented to nursing instructors whose expertise and excellence are demonstrated in their role as teachers. Ramirez along with Brittany Williams, professor – LVN program, and Veronica King, assistant department chairperson and professor – Associate Degree in Nursing program, were nominated by students based on their commitment and inspirational influence in the classroom.
As the DAISY award winner, Ramirez received a hand-carved serpentine stone sculpture entitled “A Healer’s Touch,” created by the Shona tribe in Zimbabwe, Africa. The statue symbolizes the tribe’s custom of revering traditional healers.
CTC is one of a handful of colleges and universities participating in the DAISY program. The faculty award is modeled after the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses and was created by the DAISY Foundation in collaboration with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. The award provides a national recognition program for colleges and schools of nursing to demonstrate appreciation to teachers for the contributions they make to the future of nursing and to honor academic leaders responsible for preparing the nation’s nursing workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.