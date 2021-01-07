Central Texas College has provided information on how local residents can provide donations to the Wolf Warrior scholarship fund in the wake of the loss of Tuke Shoemaker, who died last month.
The scholarship was established in 1997 by the Shoemakers to be used by graduates of his namesake school, Shoemaker High School, as a means of providing higher educational opportunities, according to a news release from CTC.
The four-year Wolf Warrior Endowed Scholarship is designed for students who plan to receive an associate degree from CTC and then further their education by earning a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University - Central Texas.
Anyone interested in donating can do so at www.ctcd.edu/give and clicking the “Donate” button. Donors can contribute via PayPal, credit or debit card and designate the donation for the Wolf Warrior Endowed Scholarship in the “special instructions to the seller” section.
