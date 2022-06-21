Citing declining enrollment and economic factors, the Central Texas College Board of Trustees approved its first tuition increase since 2020 — and annual increases through 2028.
The Central Texas College board approved a one-time tuition rate increase in April of $5 per credit hour for in-district and out-of-district students, and $2 per credit hour for non-residents effective fall 2022 following a 14% decline in enrollment revenue.
“Tuition is down 14% and state funding is down 13%, if those two things were flat we’d be positive this year instead of negative,” Bob Liberty, CTC’s associate deputy chancellor of financial management, said during an April 26 board meeting.
Liberty said the new in-district rates should remain competitive with the state’s average of $110 per credit hour.
The following tuition credit hour rates were approved for the 2022-23 school year:
- $100 - in-district residents
- $124 - out-of-district residents
- $250 - non-residents
Five-year
Since then, in May, the board approved a five-year incremental tuition increase plan — raising the tuition annually through fiscal year 2028.
During a May 24 meeting, CTC’s board approved a five-year incremental rate increase plan that the board can adjust as enrollment numbers, or the economy, fluctuates in coming years.
“You can make changes as you see fit,” Libery said during a May 17 board workshop meeting. “In a perfect world we could see enrollments go up 20% and cost of living fall back down to where it used to be, then we can announce to the whole world we’re lowering our tuition rate,” Liberty said.
During the same May workshop, CTC Board President Rex Weaver questioned why the tuition plan was temporary.
“I remember when I was a freshman, it went from $25 to $50 a semester,” Weaver said, with a laugh. “Why is this temporary? I never saw it $25 a semester again.”
Liberty said he proposed the five-year incremental increase so students wouldn’t get hit with a substantial rate hike all at once.
“As you all know our enrollments have been declining and it’s anyone’s guess as to why,” he told the board last month. “But we didn’t want there to be another burden of an immediate tuition increase all at one time four months before the semester is starting for these students.”
The board approved the following credit hour fee schedule:
FY 2024
- $105 - in-district residents
- $130 - out-of-district residents
FY 2025
- $110 - in-district residents
- $137 - out-of-district residents
FY 2026
- $116 - in-district residents
- $144 - out-of-district residents
FY 2027
- $122 - in-district residents
- $151 - out-of-district residents
FY 2028
- $128 - in-district residents
- $159 - out-of-district residents
To view CTC’s full list of tuition rates visit https://www.ctcd.edu/students/prospective-students/paying-for-college/tuition-and-fees/.
