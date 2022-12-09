The Central Texas College Health Sciences department recently held pinning ceremonies to honor students completing the Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) and the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) programs. More than 40 nursing students were presented pins signifying the passage of the role of a student nurse to that of a practicing nurse.
The LVN ceremony recognized six students completing the 42-hour Certificate of Completion curriculum. Half of them completed the program with honors by maintaining a grade point average between 3.5 to 3.7 in their nursing classes. They were Amber Deladurantaye, Tiffany Gonzales and Angela Williams. Also graduating were Kendra McCants, Patricia Pijeau and Mayline Rohr.
Following the LVN ceremony, 40 students received pins for completing the 60-credit hour ADN program. Graduating with highest honors for a grade point average of 3.8 or higher in their nursing classes were Morgan Brown and Stefani Ramirez. Graduating with honors were Nidia Berlanga, Emily Birdwell, Khristine Carhart, Tyneshia Davis, Jennifer Foster, Jasmine Ibarra, Rachel Kerney, Farida Misula, Jessie Ramey, Rachel Schiele and Julia Silvia.
The ADN graduates were Christina Anderson, Cecily Batalla, Nidia Berlanga, Emily Birdwell, Morgan Brown, Khristine Carhart, Eunisha Cavitt, Regina Crooms, Tyneshia Davis, Janine Deada, Cheeno De La Cruz, Courtney Fletcher, Jennifer Foster, Amy Heymann, Whitney Holmes, Sharifa Hughes, Jasmine Ibarra, Rachel Kerney, Mary Kuykendall, Rebekah Levingston, Marilyn Martinez, Farida Misula, Doreen Ohene-Djameh, Kimberly Pagan, Courtney Pettit, Dulce Ponce-Garay, Allina Pool, Jessie Ramey, Stefani Ramirez, Leah Riddle-Wilkins, Christopher Sangasy, Rachel Schiele, Julia Silvia, Phebe Tompkins, Dani Turnbo, Penny Warren, Mark White, McKenzie Winkler and Ronan Zetzsche.
