The Central Texas College Health Sciences department recently held pinning ceremonies to honor students completing the Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) and the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) programs. More than 40 nursing students were presented pins signifying the passage of the role of a student nurse to that of a practicing nurse.

The LVN ceremony recognized six students completing the 42-hour Certificate of Completion curriculum. Half of them completed the program with honors by maintaining a grade point average between 3.5 to 3.7 in their nursing classes. They were Amber Deladurantaye, Tiffany Gonzales and Angela Williams. Also graduating were Kendra McCants, Patricia Pijeau and Mayline Rohr.

