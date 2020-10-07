Registration is open for eight-week classes at the Central Texas College Killeen and Fort Hood campuses which run Oct. 19 through Dec. 12.
Classes at both campuses will be conducted in the traditional online format and synchronous real-time virtual (SVL) classes. SVL provides live instruction online in a virtual environment, according to a news release from CTC.
Students will login to class at regularly scheduled class days and times for live instruction and interaction in real time. Civilian students can register using the CTC online WebAdvisor system while active-duty personnel can register for classes using the GoArmyEd portal through Oct. 18, according to the release.
CTC is also offering a four-week winter mini-term at the Fort Hood campus. Core curriculum classes of Texas History, United States History I and Public Speaking will be conducted using a combination of traditional online and live lecture online and held Dec. 14 through Jan. 8. The registration period is from Friday through Dec. 13, according to the release.
Active-duty personnel can register for the mini-term using the GoArmyEd portal and all other students can register through WebAdvisor.
