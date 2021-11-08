Several road construction projects kick off today at Central Texas College’s central campus in Killeen possibly affecting entrance and parking accessibility in some areas.
CTC’s road construction projects will last through the month of November.
“On Nov. 8 and 9, the section of Bell Tower Drive at the west campus entrance alongside the Morton Hall student residence hall to Academic Drive will be resurfaced,” CTC spokesman Bruce Vasbinder said in a news release. “Also, the side road north of the Science Center (Building 257) will be resurfaced. Through traffic will be permitted while the projects are being complete, however, drivers should expect delays.”
Between Nov. 10-30, CTC is scheduled to complete a demo and resurface of Bell Tower Drive on the east side of the campus from Central Texas College Drive past the Science Center. The affected area will be closed to through traffic during that time.
“Temporary access to the Mayborn Science Theater and Technology Center parking lot (Lot J) will be available off of Success Way,” Vasbinder said. “Drivers accessing campus from the Clear Creek Drive entrance must turn left at the three-way stop sign on Central Texas College Drive. Drivers using Bell Tower Drive off Clear Creek Road by Advent Health should turn left on Loop Road to access campus.”
Other maintenance and road projects in December will be announced in advance of the project start dates.
