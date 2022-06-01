The Central Texas College Continuing Education department opens College for Kids this month with several new classes and many returning favorites.
According to a news release, the program offers a mix of fun and hands-on learning in the studies of science, performing arts, life skills, languages, robotics, computers and more for youngsters three to high school-age.
Some of the new classes offered in June include:
The Wonders of Painting (ages 12-17): students will explore the versatility of watercolors, acrylics and oils as they learn color theory and different painting styles such as abstract, landscapes and pointillism. The class meets each Thursday, June 9 - July 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. The cost is $89.
Pokemon Masters: Designers and 3D Makers Unite (ages 8-14): create your own digital Pokemon-style playing card game then design action figures, jewelry and toys using professional-level software. Students will also learn how to prepare a model for 3D printing and create a design portfolio to showcase their work. The class is Monday through Thursday, June 6-9, from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $229.
Dress-up Tea Party (ages 3-6): this class teaches pre-school-age youngsters about social interactions by dressing up in fine party clothes, setting a beautiful table and sitting with friends while sharing child-safe tea and cookies with real china tea sets, table cloths and decorations. Kids will also make fancy party hats, hold a pink carpet runway show and decorate cookies. The class is Tuesday, June 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. The cost is $25.
Girl Power (ages 6-10): this class uses art to spark confidence, self-expression, creativity and self-worth in girls. Each class features a different female artist for inspiration. The class meets Tuesday through Friday, June 21-24, from 1 to 2 p.m. The cost is $45.
Some of the popular returning classes are:
Slippery, Slimy Science (age 5 and older): become a mad scientist in training and learn fun science stuff such as making ooze, a lava lamp and other projects. The class is Monday through Thursday, June 6-9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $119.
You Rock! Fossil Hunting in Central Texas (age 5 and older): discover the fun of fossil hunting and get an overview of the fossilization process and the environments in which fossils are made. Students will create their own 3D-layered fossil landform. The class is Monday through Thursday, June 13-16, from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $125.
For a complete schedule of classes or to register, go to www.ctcd.edu/ce or call 254-526-1586.
