Central Texas College is in need of local automotive repair industry leaders to participate in the next meeting of CTC’s new ASE Accreditation Advisory Committee. The purpose of the committee is to provide feedback so CTC can provide the best education and hands-on training to its students and pave their way to a successful auto technician career in our community, according to a CTC news release. Those who own or manage an automotive repair business are invited to attend the meeting.
“We update our courses and programs based on such needed feedback from our industry partners,” said Ronnie Turner, department chairperson – Industrial Technology. “As we continue to enhance our program and possibly add new options, input from auto repair leaders is crucial in helping ensure students get state-of-the-art knowledge and training in this career field.”
The next ASE Accreditation Advisory Committee meeting is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the CTC Career and Technology Education Center West (Building 118). Featured guest is
George Arrants, vice president of ASE. Auto repair industry leaders wishing to attend the advisory committee or obtain more information can email RTurner@ctcd.edu or call
254-526-1349.
