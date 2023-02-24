Central Texas College and the Richard Milburn Academy (RMA) recently sealed a partnership agreement to provide students the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school. Jim Yeonopolus, CTC chancellor, and Armard Anderson, superintendent of RMA schools, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to offer a dual credit program which will provide RMA students the opportunity to enroll in college-level courses to earn both high school credit and college credit upon successful course completion.
Richard Milburn Academy has a campus in Killeen.
Part of the RMA Academic Services department’s strategy is to encourage students to consider life after high school by preparing them for college courses, participating in the school’s work-study program to earn high school credit and/or participate in its Career and Technical Education program. The MOU signing will further bolster that plan. “RMA firmly believes every child can and will succeed if given the opportunity,” said Yeonopolus. “We strongly concur and the MOU signing is a symbolic gesture of that shared belief. The dual credit opportunity is one more step towards enhancing a student’s educational and career goals.”
Initially, Richard Milburn Academy intends to enroll up to 20 high school juniors or seniors in dual credit classes starting in the fall 2023 semester. Those students will travel to the CTC Career and Technology Education Center in Killeen to pursue an 18-credit-hour Level I Certificate of Completion in either Office Technology or Medical Office Technology Support. And while the certificate serves as a credential for direct entry into the workforce, credits earned could also be a pathway to an Associate of Applied Science degree.
“In addition to the office technology programs, we hope to expand the dual credit program to include several of our other career and vocational offerings,” said Yeonopolus. “We are grateful to Richard Milburn Academy for allowing us to serve their students and we commend Superintendent Anderson and RMA for putting the student first when it comes to career and educational opportunities.”
Anderson noted the memorandum signing will be a great benefit to RMA students.
“I am looking forward to working with CTC on this endeavor and grow the dual credit program for our students,” Anderson said. “I want as many of our kids to get their hands in the cookie jar as possible and be able to take advantage of this higher education opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.