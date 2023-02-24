Central Texas College and the Richard Milburn Academy (RMA) recently sealed a partnership agreement to provide students the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school. Jim Yeonopolus, CTC chancellor, and Armard Anderson, superintendent of RMA schools, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to offer a dual credit program which will provide RMA students the opportunity to enroll in college-level courses to earn both high school credit and college credit upon successful course completion.

Richard Milburn Academy has a campus in Killeen.

