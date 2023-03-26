Plane

Central Texas College announced a purchase of three new planes like this one for the aviatioin science program pilot training.

In an announcement by the board of trustees at Central Texas College, members recently approved the purchase of three new Vulcanair V1.0 airplanes for the aviation science department.

Department chairman Abe Molina said the school will now bolster its current fleet of planes with the addition of these planes from Ameravia, Inc. to be used for student training and flight competitions.

