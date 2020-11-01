Registration for spring 2021 semester classes at the Central Texas College (CTC) Central, Fort Hood and Service Area campuses is now open, according to a news release.
Classes will be offered in eight and 16 week sessions as traditional online courses and in the synchronous real-time virtual (SVL) format.
SVL provides live instruction online in a virtual environment. Students will log in to class at regularly scheduled class days and times for live instruction and interaction in real time. In addition to these delivery formats, a small selection of classes in the second eight-week session, which begins March 22, will also be offered in an online blended format combining both classroom instruction and synchronous virtual online work, according to the release.
New for the spring semester is a cloud computing curriculum that prepares students to pursue industry-recognized certifications in highly sought-after cloud careers. Cloud computing is the on-demand delivery of IT resources over the internet. Users can access technology services such as computing power, storage and databases on an as-needed basis from a cloud provider.
CTC is now one of the first community colleges in Texas to offer an associate degree in cloud technology. The new curriculum is provided through CTC’s new affiliation with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy. Developed and maintained by AWS subject matter experts, the curriculum is designed to ensure students receive the most up-to-date, current services and best practices. The program will provide students the opportunity to design, develop and architect cloud computing environments and prepare them for AWS most in-demand certifications.
Students looking to jump start or change careers can take advantage of the recently initiated quick career training programs. Short-term credit certificates of completion and non-credit programs in a variety of fields of study are offered and many can be completed in less than one year.
Both online and in-person training options are available in a variety of areas in six career clusters: arts and humanities; construction, manufacturing and transportation; business and business technology; health care; public service; and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Many of the programs offer preparation for licensure, professional certifications and credentials that can be earned in less than one year. For students wishing to continue their studies, courses in the certification programs will “stack” toward an associate of applied science
degree.
Many of the CTC career cluster programs are eligible for financial aid or other financial assistance that could completely cover the cost of training. For information on available programs, visit ctcd.edu/quick-training.
Returning students can register for spring 2021 classes on WebAdvisor now through Jan. 17.
Classes start Jan. 19. New students must complete the admissions and advising process before registering on WebAdvior. The CTC Eagles on Call Center is available to assist new students with academic advisement by emailing Eaglesoncall@ctcd.edu or calling 254-526-1296.
Central campus academic advising appointments can also be made at ctcd.edu/advisorappointment and students at the Fort Hood campus can call 254-526-1917 for assistance.
