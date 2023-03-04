Central Texas College Net Impact announced three students were selected to attend a two-day leadership development workshop in Washington, D.C., last week.
Danyell Sletten, Net Impact president; Donovan Garland, vice president of marketing and social media; and Christina Stohfus, vice president – human resources; earned the all-expense paid trip to participate in the spring national “Up to Us” Leadership Bootcamp based on their essays describing their goals for improving leadership skills and implementing those skills in their future careers.
The bootcamp on Feb. 24 and 25, focused on skill-building and actionable learning related to fiscal policy and community organizing. Participants gained a better understanding of economic and fiscal policy, learned how to lead advocacy organizing activities in their community and on campus and met and engaged with economic professionals, fiscal thinkers and changemakers to build their network and make new connections.
It also serves as an opportunity to connect with like-minded college students from across the country with similar interests in social justice, economic policy, voter engagement and other subject areas.
During the leadership training, Sletten, Garland and Stohfus were tasked with helping to identify ways to initiate action and find solutions to America’s fiscal challenges by designing events to engage their peers on the national debt and long-term fiscal issues.
The CTC students were also eligible for exclusive Up to Us prizes which include a Civic Engagement Fellowship, internships with the Local Technical Assistance Program or Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, D.C., and enrollment in Harvard Business School courses. Each student received $200 to fund campaigns and events of their own.
Launched in 2012, “Up to Us” is the only nationwide, campus-based campaign focused on building a sustainable economic and fiscal future for America’s next generation. Its’ goal is to educate young people on fiscal sustainability and economic issues. The program empowers students to educate peers on our long-term national debt, how it could affect their economic opportunities and what our generation can do to have a voice in raising awareness of our fiscal challenges.
“We are very proud and excited that three of our members were chosen to attend the leadership bootcamp,” said Chastity Clemons, CTC Business Administration professor and Net Impact faculty sponsor. “Graduate and undergraduate students from 400-plus Net Impact chapters across the country applied for a spot in the bootcamp, so we are very honored to have three representatives from CTC.”
All three CTC students expressed the desire to further their leadership capabilities through the training provided during the workshop. “My goal is to learn to improve my leadership skills so I can better ‘command the room’ and further develop my abilities in the current business structure,” said Stohfus. Her career goal is to work for a non-profit organization that benefits military veterans.
Garland cited learning delegation skills as his main objective in the bootcamp. “I need to learn to be a better delegator and trust the assignments I delegate will be carried out,” said Garland. His career goal is to earn a graduate degree and certification in project management. Garland, a 10-year military veteran, currently works as a manager for the Camp Caylor Wine and Beer Yard in Copperas Cove.
Similarly, Stellen, who was recently promoted to assistant manager at her job with O’Riley’s Auto Parts, likes to focus on trust and team building.
“That process has begun with the group projects I oversee for Net Impact and I’m looking to further expand on team building concepts,” she said. Stellen’s plans for the future are to open a non-profit animal shelter.
Stellen and Garland are sophomores and look to graduate from CTC this spring. Stohfus will return next year and serve as the team lead for Net Impact’s future Up to Us projects. The trio has been instrumental in leading the organization’s Up to Us efforts in the past year as they spearheaded numerous information events, service projects, fundraisers and other activities to enlighten fellow students and the community about the current economic and fiscal issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.