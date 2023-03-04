bootcamp

Central Texas College Net Impact officers, from left, Cynthia Stohfus, Donovan Garland and Danyell Sletten, earned an all-expense paid trip to the participate in the Up to Us Leadership Boot Camp in Washington, D.C.

 Courtesy Photo | CTC

Central Texas College Net Impact announced three students were selected to attend a two-day leadership development workshop in Washington, D.C., last week.

Danyell Sletten, Net Impact president; Donovan Garland, vice president of marketing and social media; and Christina Stohfus, vice president – human resources; earned the all-expense paid trip to participate in the spring national “Up to Us” Leadership Bootcamp based on their essays describing their goals for improving leadership skills and implementing those skills in their future careers.

