The Central Texas College Mental Health Services program and Continuing Education department will host the Mental Health Conference 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The event, which targets professional counselors, chemical dependency counselors, social workers and marriage/family therapists and community health workers, features a series of workshops, exhibitors, vendors and more.
Scheduled presenters include Lt. Col. Lataya E. Hawkins, associate dean with the Army Medical Center of Excellence Graduate School; Dr. Lia Amuna, director of Student Wellness and Counseling Center at Texas A&M University-Central Texas; Kim Bush, instructor and program director for the Health Science Center at the University of Texas at Tyler.
Also speaking are Maureen Jouett, executive director and training and resource manager/coordinator of Bring Everyone In The Zone; Bertha Sadler Means from the Young Women’s Leadership Academy at the Austin Independent School District; and CTC Mental Health Services faculty members Robin Beauregard, Bertha Kondrak and Tiffany Mapp.
“The conference is a wonderful opportunity to network with professionals and learn some of the latest updates in providing mental health services as well as self-care for mental health professionals,” said Marlene Henry, director of CTC Mental Health Services program. “Also, Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available for licensed chemical dependency counselors, social workers, professional counselors and marriage and family therapists.”
Registration forms and the session schedule is available www.online at ctcd.edu/ce. The cost is $75 per person ($45 for CTC students). The registration fee includes breakfast, lunch, refreshments and conference materials. For more information, contact CTC at 254-526-1586.
