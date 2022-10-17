CTC

The Central Texas College sign was seen in 2021 outside the school's central Killeen campus.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

The Central Texas College Mental Health Services program and Continuing Education department will host the Mental Health Conference 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The event, which targets professional counselors, chemical dependency counselors, social workers and marriage/family therapists and community health workers, features a series of workshops, exhibitors, vendors and more.

