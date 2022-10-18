Central Texas College invites the public to a presentation of “NASA, Artemis and You” featuring guest speaker Gary O’Neil of NASA.
The event starts 10:30 a.m. Friday in the CTC campus Science Center (Building 257), room 1075.
O’Neil, NASA’s integrated performance manager for the Gateway Deep Space Logistics Project, will discuss current research developments in space technologies that will enable future deep space exploration beyond the moon. He will also provide an update of the highly anticipated launch of Artemis I moon mission which is scheduled for Nov. 14.
The unmanned mission will be the first test flight of NASA’s new 322-foot-tall Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket and the second-ever liftoff for Orion, which went to Earth orbit back in 2014. The Artemis I mission would mark the debut of the SLS and Orion capsule, for what would be a more than month-long journey around the moon. It kicks off NASA’s long-awaited return to the moon’s surface, the first mission in the Artemis lunar program. Tentatively, the plan is to land the agency’s astronauts on the moon by its third Artemis mission in 2025.
The NASA presentation is free and open to the public.
