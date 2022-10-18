NASA Moon Rocket

Central Texas College invites the public to a presentation of “NASA, Artemis and You” featuring guest speaker Gary O’Neil of NASA.

The event starts 10:30 a.m. Friday in the CTC campus Science Center (Building 257), room 1075.

