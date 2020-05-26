Central Texas College will host its summer semester New Student Orientation remotely on Thursday. The orientation begins with an overview at 9 a.m. and includes a discussion of Blackboard (CTC’s online learning management system), basic information on CTC policies, a faculty panel and a question/answer session. Students will be able to participate and ask questions by registering online at http://ctc4.me/NSOSummer20.
Following the overall orientation, individual, interactive sessions will be held throughout the day covering six different career clusters. Students can choose to participate in as many of the individual clusters as desired. The first session is Business and Business Technology from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. It encompasses accounting, business, cloud computing architecture, culinary arts and hospitality, cybersecurity, information technology, logistics and supply chain management, networks systems administration, office technology and real estate. Register for the session at http://ctc4.me/nsosumbus.
A health care session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. It includes the EMT/paramedic program, massage therapy, mental health services and social work, nursing, medical laboratory technology, phlebotomy, histology and the health care career programs offered through Continuing Education such as certified nurse aide, pharmacy technician, clinical medical assistant and veterinary assistant. Registration is available at http://ctc4.me/nsosumhlth.
The Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) cluster is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. It involves agricultural science, electronics, engineering, industrial control and robotic technology, mathematics, programming and software development and science. Registration is at http://ctc4.me/nsosumstem.
Arts, Humanities and Media is from 3 to 4 p.m. and includes drama, graphics and printing, journalism, modern languages, music, social science and visual arts. Register at http://ctc4.me/nsosumarts.
The Public Service session is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Programs of study include child development, criminal justice, fire service administration, homeland security and emergency management, kinesiology, paralegal, police academy and teaching. Registration is at http://ctc4.me/nsosumsvc.
The Construction, Manufacturing and Transportation cluster includes the industrial technology fields of automotive technology, construction trades, diesel technology, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration and welding. It also includes aviation, blacksmithing, computer-aided drafting and design and truck driving the session is from 6 to 7 p.m. and students can register at http://ctc4.me/nsosumtrades.
All students should register for the overall session but can then choose the individual cluster session of their choice. By registering, students will be able to participate and get answers to their questions in real time. The new student orientation will also be streamed live (non-interactive) on the CTC Facebook page.
