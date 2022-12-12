Central Texas College will hold a virtual new student orientation on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to offer students an overview of policies, procedures, class delivery and other information relevant to their success in the spring semester. The session is from 1 to 5 p.m.
During the orientation, information will be provided on EagleMail, CTC’s student email system; an introduction to Blackboard, the school’s online learning management system; financial aid, scholarship and grant opportunities; academic advising; tips for being successful in class; safety and security; Title IX; and student and academic services. A faculty panel will also be held to give students the opportunity to ask questions and learn from instructors about classes, academic programs and more. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session to address any student concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.