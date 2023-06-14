Central Texas College will host two live virtual sessions to provide information about applying to CTC and completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application for financial aid.
The first session, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, is designed for anyone considering attending CTC. Recent high school graduates, high school seniors, military personnel, parents seeking information about CTC for their children and anyone else thinking of pursuing higher education or a career change can receive information on admissions, advising, registration and career pathways. Attendees will be able to ask questions and get answers in real-time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.