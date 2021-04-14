Central Texas College will host a live, virtual information session on its Facebook page from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The session is designed to assist prospective students considering CTC as the starting point for their educational or career journey.
High school seniors, military personnel and anyone else considering higher education or a career change can get information on admissions, advising, registration, degree/certificate programs and other relevant information on how to get started at CTC, according to the college. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and get answers in real-time. The information session is free and open to the public online by registering at https://ctc4.me/virtual-info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.