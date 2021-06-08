Central Texas College will host a live, virtual information session on its Facebook page Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. to assist prospective students considering attending the local community college. High school seniors and recent graduates, military personnel and anyone else considering higher education can get information on admissions, advising, registration and other relevant information on how to get started at CTC. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and get answers in real time. The information session is free and open to the public online by registering at https://ctc4.me/virtual-info.
top story
CTC to host virtual information session
Tags
Staff Report 6
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 arrested in Harker Heights prostitution sting
- New fashion store in Killeen celebrates ribbon-cutting Tuesday
- New high school in south Killeen taking shape
- Target in Heights closed due to hazmat issue, city says
- Eleven arraigned in Bell County over Memorial Day weekend
- Police: ‘Deceased body’ found in Killeen backyard
- Killeen man arrested on money laundering charge
- Two indicted after woman caught in crossfire near Killeen Mall
- New Killeen restaurant could open this month
- Lampasas High School grad remodels, reopens longtime family restaurant in Kempner
Images
Commented
- KISD and Baylor Scott and White team up to get kids vaccinated for COVID-19 (7)
- OPINION: In-person KISD graduations signal return to pre-COVID life (6)
- Heights reader says safety training should be a part of gun ownership (5)
- Abbott’s order ‘significantly affected’ CTC reopening plans, officials say (5)
- CDC reports two vaccines 91% effective; Baylor Scott & White part of study (5)
- Killeen reader asserts city council not supporting all races, cultures (5)
- Reader: Texans should force guns on politicians who backed them (5)
- Fort Hood offering COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 and up (5)
- Election worker says GOP's bill targeting voter fraud was needless (4)
- School districts partner with hospitals to host coronavirus vaccine clinics (4)
- Belton reader says Republicans are the ones endangering free speech (4)
- Reader concurs with editorial on responsible carrying of firearms (4)
- Community board members call for higher standard of truth (4)
- KISD now nearing 1,800 total COVID-19 cases (4)
- Texas set to allow unlicensed handgun carry despite outcry (4)
- KPD officer will not face criminal charges after shooting unarmed Black man (3)
- State coronavirus numbers continue despite fewer updates from counties (3)
- Killeen council offers no discussion on crime committee (3)
- Killeen council candidates ramping up online campaigns (3)
- County judge ends COVID-19 emergency declaration (3)
- New District 4 election will offer voters another voice (3)
- Former Killeen council candidate stirs controversy with letter, issues apology (3)
- Virtual learning, mandatory masks on the way out for KISD students (3)
- Cove pharmacy now offering coronavirus vaccine (2)
- Texas attorney general sides with Killeen city to block theft video from public view (2)
- Woman shot by off-duty Copperas Cove officer reacts to charges (2)
- Central Texas providers continue offering coronavirus vaccine (2)
- Cove man files lawsuit against Coryell County and sheriff’s office (2)
- Two Killeen men die of COVID-19 (2)
- Texas Democrats abandon House floor, blocking passage of voting bill before final deadline (2)
- Temple reader criticizes Texas GOP for placing guns over voting rights (2)
- Quiet Copperas Cove neighborhood reacts to officer-involved shooting (2)
- Salado reader contends Texas legislators had a useless session (2)
- Belton reader says Sen. Sanders would be a good Middle East envoy (2)
- Bell County Public Health director resigns; daily COVID-19 updates to be paused (2)
- Texas lieutenant governor challenger seeks second chance (2)
- Temple reader criticizes Sen. Cruz for false comments, selfish acts (2)
- Reader criticizes H-E-B’s owner over contributions to politicians (2)
- Fully vaccinated can drop the masks, skip social distancing (2)
- Bell County, Temple ISD pause COVID-19 updates (2)
- Woman shot by off-duty officer in Cove says she was going to a hospital (1)
- Simply Good Burgers celebrates grand opening in Copperas Cove (1)
- Cove cop arrested, accused of shooting unarmed woman 6 times (1)
- Killeen ISD superintendent to get $10,850 raise (1)
- Joslyn Jones (1)
- Killeen reader takes exception to letter criticizing Republicans (1)
- LEADING OFF: Cards' Flaherty out, Manoah up, Lou Gehrig Day (1)
- Questions still remain unanswered in Copperas Cove officer-involved shooting (1)
- Reader urges Killeen to adopt limit on number of pets per household (1)
- Cove bar hosts a free COVID-19 vaccination event (1)
- Salado awarded grant for all-inclusive playground (1)
- Killeen Educators Association celebrates teacher access to PPE (1)
- H-E-B announces free curbside at all stores (1)
- Killeen area gas prices rising after major pipeline cyber attack (1)
- 10-year barber opens barber shop in Cove (1)
- Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack (1)
- Early voting in Killeen City Council District 4 race begins Tuesday (1)
- Local gas prices over $1 more per gallon than this time last year (1)
- KISD board to review virtual learning plans Tuesday (1)
- KISD seeking public input on student vaccines, federal funds (1)
- KISD takes down COVID-19 online dashboard (1)
- Heights woman arrested after allegedly attempting to stab same man she’d stabbed before (1)
- Lampasas County adds 6 new cases, no update from Coryell County (1)
- Bell jury trials to restart in June; COVID backlog may take years to catch up (1)
- Copperas Cove nearing 2,900 total COVID cases, Lampasas County nearing 2,200 (1)
- Killeen council rejects resolution to fly Juneteenth flag at City Hall (1)
- Chicago mayor faces dashed hopes of her backers (1)
- County confirms 39 registered voters were put into wrong district for council race (1)
- Coryell and Lampasas counties report slight increase in coronavirus cases (1)
- Reader calls out Democrats for advancing 'Critical Race Theory' (1)
- Federal judge sides with family of Killeen man who died during no-knock (1)
- Texans could carry handguns without a permit under bill headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk (1)
- Local medical expert explains the importance of healthy lungs (1)
- Rusty Peysen (1)
- Killeen bridge closed for repairs (1)
- Killeen ISD ‘makes it rain’ for employees (1)
- Wait times increasing as restaurants struggle to keep and hire workers (1)
- Temple College receives $10.7 million in federal funds (1)
- EXPLAINER: How Congress' Jan. 6 commission would work (1)
- Coryell County now reporting just over 5,350 COVID-19 cases; Lampasas has more than 2,200 (1)
- Cove council goes different direction on Animal Control facility (1)
- Infrastructure issues: Building owner in downtown Temle says recurring sewage line problems costly (1)
- Cove school board to end mask mandate, approves raises (1)
- Police: Security finds 5.2 grams of cocaine on man trying to enter Killeen club (1)
- Killeen airport seeing successful rebound after COVID-19 pandemic (1)
- Killeen reader still trying to figure out how Floyd arrest went so wrong (1)
- First week of early voting wraps up with 157 ballots cast (1)
- Residents invited to celebrate the return of businesses in Killeen (1)
- Coryell reports 34 more coronavirus cases; first report in 10 days (1)
- Ethics issue important, but Killeen council has work to do (1)
- Killeen rodeo is back in action (1)
- Killeen reader praises Texas bill regulating basic civics instruction (1)
- Ronald Darnell Whitney (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.