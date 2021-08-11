For students who were unable to attend the initial orientation, Central Texas College will host another virtual new student orientation from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 19. The session is designed to provide students an overview of policies, procedures, class delivery and other information relevant to their success in the fall semester.
The new student orientation will also include a discussion of EagleMail, CTC’s student email system; an introduction to Blackboard, the school’s online learning management system; financial aid and grant opportunities; academic advising; and other available student and academic services. A faculty panel will also be held to allow students the opportunity to ask questions about classes, academic programs and more.
To sign up for the new student orientation, go online to https://ctc4.me/NSO-Fall2021. It is open to new students, parents as well as returning students interested in learning more about available services. Students who participated in the initial orientation do no need to attend this session.
