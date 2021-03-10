Central Texas College is registering for two career health care programs through its Continuing Education department.
The Clinical Medical Assistant and Certified Intermediate Veterinary Assistant cohorts begin in March and provide job opportunities in the health care field.
The Clinical Medical Assistant program trains students to work in a physician’s office or clinic helping carry out procedures, providing patient care, performing basic lab tests and administering medications. Learning objectives include identification of body parts and their functions, medical terminology, administration of oral and injectable medications and patient communication.
The program consists of five classes which must be taken in the order they are offered:
Medical Assistant Interpersonal Communication Skills — application of basic psychological principles and the study of behavior as they apply to special populations. Topics include procedures for self-understanding and social adaptability in interpersonal communication with patients and co-workers in an ambulatory care setting.
Anatomy and Physiology for Medical Assistants – structure and function of human cells, tissues, organs and systems with an overview of common pathophysiology.
Medical Assistant Laboratory Procedures – application of governmental healthcare guidelines including specimen collection and handling, quality assurance and quality control.
Procedures in a Clinical Setting – focuses on patient assessment, examination and treatment as directed by a physician. Skills include vital signs, collection and documentation of patient information, asepsis, office clinical procedures and other treatments as appropriate for ambulatory care settings.
Advanced Medical Assistant Technician Clinical – theory and application of administration and clinical skills.
The program is offered Monday through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., from March 24 through June 30. Clinical dates for the program will be announced during the program. The cost is $2,695 plus the cost of textbooks and course supplies. Graduates are qualified to take the optional Medical Assistant Certification exam offered by the National Healthcareer Association and proctored on the CTC campus.
Students who have taken the Certified Veterinary Assistant basic course and are looking to advance their career may register for the intermediate program. Students will acquire the knowledge necessary to support the veterinarian and veterinary technician in daily tasks while learning intermediate skills.
The program is designed to educate veterinary assistants in the essential skills and knowledge needed to become effective contributors to the veterinary medical care team. Students will learn to identify slides, skin scrapings and tape prep for mites, vena puncture, blood tubes and place catheters. Other topics include general veterinary assistant, veterinary medical imaging, surgical preparation and assistance and veterinary pharmacy and pharmacology.
The three courses in the program are:
Veterinary Medical Terminology: an introduction to word parts, directional terminology and analysis of veterinary terms.
Veterinary Clinical Skills: survey of basic veterinary and nursing care skills including aseptic techniques, operating room procedures and the roles and responsibilities of the veterinary team in a clinical setting. Students will learn to describe common clinical procedures, read and fill
prescriptions, outline surgical patient preparation procedures and explain aseptic technique and disinfection, medicating techniques, laboratory procedures, radiology and operating room protocol.
Veterinary Office Management: practical experience in management of the veterinary practice. Emphasis is on client relations, record keeping, inventory, employment skills and computer skills in the veterinary environment, client and veterinary team communication, basic business principles such as the maintenance of medical records and computer skills and employment skills including interviewing, resume writing and appropriate interview attire.
The program will be held Monday and Wednesday, March 29 through July 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and consists of 120 hours of accelerated classroom training with emphasis on skills mastery through hands-on practice. The program costs $1,299 plus the cost of textbooks and course supplies.
To learn more about these career opportunities and class requirements, contact the CTC Continuing Education department at 254-526-1586 or go online to ctcd.edu/ce.
