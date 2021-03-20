The Central Texas College hospitality department will open the spring semester Patio Café Cuisine Nights dining series on Friday, March 26, offering curbside pick-up only. Diners can call in their orders as much as two weeks in advance and arrange for a pick-up time at the CTC Student Center between 5 and 6:30 p.m. the day of the dinner. Orders will be delivered to their vehicles. A different international cuisine prepared by students in the Intermediate Food Preparation class will be offered every two weeks during the semester.
The first dinner features an Indian cuisine prepared by Chris Oliver, student executive chef. The menu starts with an appetizer of aloo tikki or potato croquette ($8) — a popular Indian street food snack made with boiled potatoes, aromatic spices and herbs served with a mint chutney. The soup of night is mulligatawny or chicken soup ($8 for a bowl or $4 for a cup with an entrée) — a fragrant Indian mulligatawny soup is spiced with curry and made from creamy broth with chicken, carrots, apples and aromatic herbs.
Diners can choose either the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entrée) or the kachumber salad ($10) which is a chopped salad with a bed of crispy romaine hearts, onions, tomatoes, chilis, cucumbers and a salt/cayenne pepper lemon dressing.
The entrees are tandoori chicken ($15.75) — marinated quarter chicken leg in a tenderizing mixture of yogurt, lemon juice and spices; smoked and finished on the grill with a succulent flavor; butter pork ($18) — aromatic golden pork shoulder pieces in a creamy curry sauce; and coconut curry flounder ($16.50) — flaky flounder and a sweet, fragrant curry made with rich coconut milk, a traditional blend of spices heavy on turmeric.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes. The choices are Bombay potatoes — crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside and richly spiced with curry, black mustard, cumin and red chili powder; khumbi pullao or mushroom pilaf — a gently spiced rice pilaf dish flavored with mushrooms, garlic, ginger and variety of spices; kheera raita or cucumber raita — made of yogurt, mild spices, onions and cucumbers; and curry bacon steamed cabbage — smoked curried cabbage seasoned with the pungent flavors of turmeric, mustard and curry powder. Each side dish is also available a la cart for $3.50 each.
Top off the meal with a dessert of either gulab jamun or sweet berry ($5.50) — fried balls of dough made from milk solids and semolina soaked with an aromatic syrup and spiced with green cardamom, rose water, saffron; or the panna cotta kulfi or milk dessert ($6) — a spiced and nutty custard with creamy infuse saffron and cardamom topped with confetti pistachios and cashews.
Diners are reminded food in this menu may contain or come in contact with common allergens such as dairy, eggs, wheat, soybeans, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, shellfish or wheat.
The complete menu is available on the CTC website under Hospitality Management. Orders may be placed by calling 254-526-1263. Once diners arrive at the Student Center, they should call 254-681-0845 for delivery to their vehicle.
