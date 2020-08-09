Childcare providers hire more workers and take additional safety precautions to support students preparing for the completely online format for the start of the 2020 school year.
Bell County Public Health District announced schools will not be open for in-person instruction until at least after Sept. 7, as previously reported by the Killeen Daily Herald. Virtual instruction will be allowed at the discretion of each school system, the announcement said.
As the Killeen ISD prepares to start the fall semester of school completely online, families and childcare providers must prepare for what the fall semester will entail.
The Education Connection Center at 1020 Trimmier Road provides before and after school care for students ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, and as an essential service provider, they offered virtual learning support for their students when the schools first closed in March, according to owner Dr. Tracy Hanson.
In preparation for the fall semester, Hanson said they will continue enhanced safety measures.
“We take temperatures at the door, don’t allow anyone except children and staff in the building unless it is absolutely necessary,” Hanson said. “All staff wear a mask as well as children that can tolerate it.”
If a family travels by plane or takes a cruise, they must quarantine for 14 days, Hanson said, and if they travel and are around large crowds, they must quarantine for 5 days before returning.
“We have emphasized the importance of not traveling during this time,” Hanson added. “To help keep our children safe, we have hired a company to come in and sanitize with a hospital-grade disinfectant weekly.”
Additionally, Education Connection Center has scheduled disinfecting protocols several times throughout the day, and students wash their hands frequently and use sanitizer, Hanson said.
“All items that can not be run through our commercial dishwasher to be sanitized are not being used at this time,” Hanson said. “Toys are sanitized daily or more often if needed. Items such as play-doh and kinetic sand are not being used unless each child has their own to use.”
As an essential service, Hanson said her facility has offered childcare and virtual learning support to Killeen families since the start of the pandemic.
“When schools closed in March, we offered virtual learning assistance to our students as they finished out the year online,” Hanson said. “We will offer virtual learning for K-5th for those in need.”
Supporting online schooling for the start of the new school year will be challenging Hanson said, but The Education Connection Center is hiring extra staff to support the students during this time.
“The challenge will be being able to assist each student individually,” Hanson said. “This is the reason we will have smaller groups and adequate staff.”
Although students will be in groups of 10 or less, Hanson said offering virtual learning support at her childcare facility differs from the traditional public school setting because children will be in groups of 10 or less, with individualized instruction and adequate room to social distance.
The childcare facility currently has openings for children of all age groups except 18 months, for which there is a waiting list, she said.
Wonderland Daycare Center at 601 W. Elms Road closed its doors from March 15 through June 1, but it is nearly full to capacity with two openings left, according to owner and director Lydia Rentas.
When it first reopened for business, the daycare had between 10 and 12 children return, Rentas said, but in recent weeks old customers began returning, bringing the numbers closer to 32 children.
In keeping with new safety protocols, parents drop their children off in the lobby where their temperatures is taken and children wash their hands before proceeding into the room with other children and staff, Rentas said.
The staff closely monitors the children’s temperatures and look for signs of runny noses or coughing, Rentas said.
“We’re trying to teach them not to be too close to each other and to wash their hands all day long,” Rentas said.
The children are becoming more accustomed to the routine—starting their day with a temperature check and then washing their hands, she said.
“Nobody but the employees and the children are coming in for now,” Rentas said. “We are disinfecting All day long and after they leave. They pick them up before 6 so I have time to disinfect the classroom.”
The Schools at Children’s Tree House located at 5016 Trimmier Road has also remained open through the pandemic, offering educational support to children ages 6-weeks old through second grade students, according to executive director Enka B. Cole.
The staff at the facility wear facemasks, but the students are not required to, Cole said.
“We have controlled enrollment to support recommended group sizes, and we are comfortable with the number of students enrolled,” Cole said.
In addition to the services provided by The Schools at Children’s Tree House, Cole said, there is a need for parents to have resources to help them support their child’s learning.
“We have launched EMH Collaborators in response to this need,” Cole said. “EMH Collaborators is a virtual learning lab where school-aged children can complete their online assignments in a small group environment under the guidance of a teacher facilitator.”
KISD will offer either or a mix of both live and recorded virtual instruction, according to KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya.
“Live online instruction is very similar to ‘on campus’ instruction and is defined as two-way, real-time, live instruction between teachers and students, through the computer or other electronic devices or over the phone,” Maya said.
This format requires participants to be present at the same time, virtually, she said.
“Examples include live interactive classes with teachers and students participating real time, teacher-supported work time on video conference calls, scheduled and timed online tests,” Maya said. “Recorded instruction involves self-guided student instruction and is defined as a curricular experience where students engage in the learning materials on their own time, interacting intermittently with the teacher via the computer, other electronic devices, or over the phone.”
Parents and students will have access to training on the learning management system their child will use and are asked to complete the training prior to the first day of school, Maya said. “In addition, district staff, campus leadership teams, and teachers will be responsive to families to support the virtual learning environment and promote student success.”
Additional support is available for families in a variety of areas to meet social and academic needs and to troubleshoot and offer technical support during regular school hours, she said.
“Resources will be available for parents to learn how to support students in navigating learning through digital tools,” Maya said. “These resources will be available online and on demand prior to the start of school.”
Parents can also look forward to virtual meet the teacher events and videos in the coming week, Maya said.
“We will also provide a plethora of training videos and support as we begin the school year virtually for three weeks,” she said.
KISD is currently planning for students to begin traditional in-person instruction on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Maya said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.