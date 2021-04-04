William “Bill” Jones was more than a beloved school bus driver for the Killeen Independent School District. Jones, originally from Birmingham, Alabama, served two tours in Vietnam for the U.S. Navy. He drove trucks commercially for decades before joining KISD as a bus driver. And, he had a family.
Jones, 75, was found dead at Cedar Gap Park in Harker Heights last fall from a gunshot wound to the chest less than 24 hours after he was fired from KISD following an accident involving a child and a Ford F-150 on the first day of in-person school, Aug. 31.
Jones was driving the school bus that day, when police said he failed to activate the flashing warning lights and equipment during a bus stop. When a child got off the bus, and then crossed the street, he was hit by the passing pickup, causing serious injury to the student.
Jones was the only driver to be issued a citation from the Killeen Police Department. Read more about the accident here: https://bit.ly/3dtdHmR.
Jones’ son, Rolland, came forward to the Herald, on behalf of his family, this week to shine a light on the events that occurred just before Jones’ death last fall.
“It’s been a while now, but it’s still kind of raw,” said Rolland Jones, 45, a New York resident.
Fond memories of time spent fishing with his father at Stillhouse Hollow Lake takes him back to happier times, he said.
When Rolland Jones heard about his father’s Sept. 1 death, he said he could hardly believe it, because his dad, a religious man, was always “anti-suicide.”
“My dad, that’s the thing that crawls on me the most, my dad was anti-suicide, has been for years,” he said. “He talked me through some pretty low points in my life.”
As a longtime paramedic, Rolland Jones said he questions why the district was so quick to fire his father, who at the time had given 12 years of his life to KISD.
“I’ve been a paramedic for 27 years,” he said. “I’m familiar with critical stress debriefing, and my personal feeling is that they (KISD) should’ve put him on administrative leave, and required him to do some critical incident stress debriefing. Then, pending a more thorough investigation than the initial accident investigation, then if they had to terminate him, well, I guess I could live with that.”
The Herald requested Jones’ termination records from the school district, but the district submitted the request as an open records request to KISD’s public information department, which can take weeks or longer to resolve.
The Herald reached out to the district for a comment on the matter, but had not received a response by deadline Friday.
At the time of the accident, on Aug. 31, Killeen ISD released a statement saying, “Killeen ISD would like to remind drivers it is against the law to pass a school bus with flashing red lights and/or stop signs displayed. Drivers should also slow down when a bus is flashing yellow lights, this is a signal that the bus is about to stop.”
According to the younger Jones, Bill Jones left a suicide note for his widow, Sandy Jones, which mentioned the KISD accident. The Herald has not seen the note as of deadline Friday.
“Legitimately, the note said, ‘I’m sorry Sandy, I can’t help you if I’m in jail,’” Rolland Jones said.
Rolland Jones said he believes something was said in his dad’s last conversation with the transportation department that led him to believe he’d go to prison for life because of the accident.
“So his last moments of his life, he thought he was going to be locked up because of whatever that transportation coordinator said,” he said.
The younger Jones said he reached out to KISD by email and phone multiple times after his father’s death, but has yet to hear a response from the district.
The Herald asked district officials and current Killeen ISD school board members for a comment about the matter last week. School board members Susan Jones, Shelley Wells, Minerva Trujillo, Marvin Rainwater, and Corbett Lawler did not respond to the Herald’s questions by deadline Friday.
Board secretary Brett Williams said, “I’ve spoken with administration and I will continue to monitor developments.”
Board president JoAnn Purser said she would not be able to comment fully without all of the facts available.
“It’s very difficult for me to make a statement without all the facts, and I want to be empathetic to this sensitive subject,” Purser said by phone Friday afternoon.
Rolland Jones said he is concerned for the remaining KISD transportation workers in the aftermath of his father’s death.
“It is a comedy of errors, I mean, and it really bothers me,” he said. “The drivers that still work there are seriously endangered, because the environment that they (KISD) have perpetuated there (at KISD) is that we’re not going to protect our employees at all. My dad was a team player and he loved those kids. He took great pride in the fact that, even though he was a bus driver, he was an integral part of the team.”
If transportation workers are at risk, then so are the students, Rolland Jones said.
“We always get centered on the transportation end of it, and what it does to the drivers, but it also endangers future kids,” he said. “If they have a flaw in their maintenance program that is causing drivers to drive defective buses because they’re not getting them fixed as they should, that doesn’t just endanger other drivers, that endangers the children. And my dad would primarily be concerned about the children.”
The Jones family wants the district to take a second look at the culture that exists in the transportation department.
KISD former and current bus drivers have come forward in recent weeks alleging a bus driver shortage, overcrowded buses and mistreatment from their transportation department superiors. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3mdREER.
The bus drivers also said they were instructed to deactivate warning lights in the two weeks of training prior to the start of the in-person school year, leading some to wonder if KISD deserves part of the blame for the accident that injured a student and left Jones dead by suicide last year. Read more about those allegations here: https://bit.ly/2PSGxEW.
In the wake of the elder Jones’ death, Rolland Jones said he and his family are seeking answers from Killeen ISD.
“He was not a perfect man, but he was a genuine man,” Rolland Jones said. “Nothing can bring my dad back, but if this keeps one driver from having to go through this again, I’m all for that. That is just horrible employer practice.”
A piece of fatherly advice Bill Jones gave his son on his wedding day is the happy memory that will last with him forever, Rolland Jones said.
“He said, ‘I’ve got 9 words for you: You are right, I am wrong, and I am sorry.’ And he said if those nine words don’t get you out of what you got yourself into, these three you absolutely need to know, ‘I love you,’” Rolland Jones said. “He said, ‘If you remember those, that’s the best piece of advice I could ever give you.’”
