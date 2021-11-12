After several delays, a decision is expected to be handed down next week in the case of a woman who says that the Killeen Independent School District’s special education services were inadequate for her daughter’s needs.
Stephanie Moody filed a formal complaint with the Texas Education Agency against KISD after she says that during the years her daughter attended KISD, from 2016 through 2020, the district failed to recognize two critical diagnoses — autism and an auditory disorder — and did not provide the correct special education services.
“My attorney is expecting to get the decision on Samantha’s case on Monday,” Moody said on Friday. “Even if we don’t win on Monday, we intend to take this case to federal court.”
Since 2020, Samantha Moody has been a student at Belton Independent School District, where her mother says she is getting the services she needs.
What’s happened so far?
In August, four special education due process hearings were held, at which time both the Moody’s and KISD presented witness testimony, exhibits and arguments.
Ian Spechler, an attorney who is a special education hearing officer for the state of Texas, had until Oct. 25 to make his ruling on the Moody’s case after the district asked for 20 more days to work on their legal brief.
At the request of the attorneys of both parties, the due date was moved again, this time to Monday, Nov. 15.
“The date change was because the judge did not tell (the) court reporter to record tapes that were played and we asked him to do so and that took time,” Moody’s attorney, Sonja Kerr, said in an email to the Herald on Friday.
Spechler will consider testimony, evidence and the attorneys’ written arguments before making his decision. If he sides with the Moody’s, he could order KISD to take action that could include compensatory educational services and monetary reimbursement for educational expenses.
“That decision is entirely up to the hearing officer,” Moody said.
When asked by the Herald, KISD decided not to answer any questions about the case.
“The district is not able to comment on legal matters that are still active and ongoing,” said KISD Chief Communications Officer Taina Maya, in an email on Friday.
The Herald has sent an open records request to the district in order to determine the cost of the years-long special education battle with the Moody family.
“The district has unlimited funds with which to fight me; they’ve spent all this money on attorneys to fight this,” Moody said. “It would have cost far less than what they’ve spent in court to just have given my daughter the services she needs. The bottom line is that my daughter has a medical diagnosis of autism and BISD (Belton ISD) is providing her autism services. Killeen refused to even consider if there was a need.”
How did this start?
Children with disabilities are entitled to have access to a “free appropriate public education,” or FAPE, under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). As part of that law, all public school districts are required to provide an Individualized Education Program (IEP) for every special education student.
Moody claims the IEPs created by KISD were inadequate for her daughter’s needs and that the district did not correct the deficiencies that were identified during a Texas Education Agency investigation in 2019.
On July 10, 2019, Moody submitted a formal complaint to the TEA, alleging six violations of special education laws. After an investigation, the agency on Sept. 5, 2019, found five of the complaints to be in part or fully substantiated, according to the agency’s 23-page report.
KISD appealed the TEA’s decision.
“The TEA’s own investigation said that I was right, that the district was out of compliance, but they did not enforce their own plan,” Moody said. “What does this say about the TEA’s investigation and complaint system?”
The Texas Education Agency did not respond to the Herald for comment on Friday.
