Central Texas College voluntarily entered into a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after being selected to participate in the recent Veterans Access Initiative established by the DOJ.
An inspection was conducted for the purposes of improving campus accessibility and ensuring compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, according to a news release from the college.
The DOJ reviewed campus compliance with the ADA’s new construction and alterations requirements in and around 15 buildings, the ADA’s access requirements in and around eight facilities constructed prior to January 1992, ADA’s effective communication requirements related to the Emergency Alert System and barriers to physical access at sidewalks, ramps and parking, according to the release.
Under the agreement with the DOJ, CTC will correct all current and future ADA-accessibility issues over a 36-month period.
“We take ADA-accessibility very seriously,” Jim Yeonopolus, the CTC chancellor, said. “Our agreement with the DOJ is indicative of our concern for the well-being of each and every student on campus and we will continue to make everyone’s access and safety a top priority.”
The DOJ issued their own release after signing the agreement with CTC and Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, Va.
They said that both colleges have high populations of service members who have returned from active duty.
“College students, including returning service members, should not face barriers in education due to their disabilities,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to enforcing the rights of all students with disabilities, many of whom are veterans who have made great sacrifices while serving our country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.