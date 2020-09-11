It was 19 years ago that images of burning towers and the Pentagon building shocked a nation and world, leading to sacrifice, once again, for military members and their families.
In Killeen, not even a week passed before a fifth-grader launched a drive that raised $1,000 for the Red Cross, a middle school assembled 800 students for patriotic music and a balloon release and ceremonies burst out all over town.
Just three days after the attack, Willow Springs Elementary School bilingual teacher Jose Rodriguez, a military veteran, provided a simple, powerful visual lesson about America.
In calm, quiet tones, he gathered his students on the floor around him and handed them red, white and blue strips of paper. Students wrote their name on one side and a message of hope on the other. Rodriguez stapled the links into a chain.
The teacher dropped the paper chain on the floor, then picked it up. “What happened?” he asked his students. “Is it still together or did it fall apart?”
The fourth- and fifth-graders seemed to understand the simple, poignant lesson. “These students are from all over,” the teacher explained later. “I have to show them what this country is all about. We are united. We accept everyone.”
While global pandemic has drawn the attention of the world for most of the year, Killeen ISD students and staff will remember with gratitude the courage of soldiers and emergency first-responders and the high price of continued freedom.
The school district’s usual freedom walk will not take place this year due to the limitations on large gatherings. Still, several schools are inviting students to wear patriotic colors and will remember through announcements and video the significance of Sept. 11.
The following are brief memories documented from past KISD school events in observance of 9/11.
Fifth anniversary (2006)
The mournful wails of Amazing Grace echoed through the hallways at Palo Alto Middle School ashistory teacher Rob Fix played the familiar hymn on bagpipes and students proceeded outside the school for an outdoor assembly.
At Ellison High School, seniors Diane Cho and Dustin Mueller recalled the day, September 11, 2001, when they were seventh-graders and they watched on TV events that became a driving reality in their young lives.
“We wanted to remind students that 911 was not an event, but that it changed the world,” said Cho, Ellison’s Junior ROTC commander in 2006. “We wanted to make sure we know this is history in the making.”
“People defending our freedom everyday don’t get the credit they deserve,” said Mueller. “They risk their lives for all of us.”
Sixth anniversary (2007)
Wailing bagpipe music echoed through the hallways of Palo Alto Middle School and later pierced the afternoon skies outside Peebles Elementary School. Thoughtful words of children, profound poetic verse, and a Presidential proclamation gave voice to the day’s events on cafeteria stages, a high school auditorium, on blacktops, sidewalks, and across the track at Leo Buckley Stadium.
At Fowler Elementary School, students climbed on and through a Humvee. They posed for photos and smiled proudly as soldiers fitted them with oversized vests and helmets and let them touch and hold their equipment.
While we can never return to September 10, 2001, Americans never stop overcoming adversity, adapting to challenges, and reaching out to neighbors in need, said Brig. Gen. Frederick Rudesheim, installation commander at Fort Hood.
“May we never forget,” the general said, “and always honor those who give much to keep us secure.”
Seventh anniversary (2008)
Children in red, white and blue paper hats paraded along the flag-lined walkway in front of Venable Village Elementary School as proud parents joined in and took photos and the chant of “U-S-A” marked time.
“My daughter has been saying it’s a parade to remember those who died - and she’s in first grade,” said Wendy Pena as she clutched her 5-week-old child and watched for her first-grader in the patriotic parade.
Eighth anniversary (2009)
Brookhaven Elementary School students waved miniature flags and paraded through hallways with hand-written signs of support and thanks as rainfall pushed most observances inside. At Palo Alto Middle School, a small group of students planted flags in the school’s Patriot Garden.
Ninth anniversary (2010)
Killeen ISD hosted the fifth annual Freedom Walk at Killeen High School, where soldiers from the Wounded Transition Brigade and the 1st Cavalry Division filled one side of the gym bleachers, along with Gold Star Family members.
Among the wounded transition soldiers was Master Sgt. Olivia Guerrero. She said the specialized unit changed her life. “It’s a privilege to come and show support to those who lost their lives,” she said, pointing out that 12 months earlier she was confined to a wheelchair.
16th anniversary (2017)
West Ward Elementary School students and staff members gathered at the front of the building and paraded through the neighborhood with soldiers from their adoptive unit, the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.
Maj. Rashawn Warren said he was a student at Kent State in 2001 when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and prompted him to join the military.
17th anniversary (2018)
Following the traditional observances of KISD’s 13th annual Freedom Walk at Buckley Stadium, the high school seniors carrying the parade-leading banner reflected on the continued importance of the yearly event.
“It affected so many who were there that day, including those who ran into the burning buildings to help,” said Harker Heights High School senior Sydney Unger. “I think it showed the world that America doesn’t back down.”
