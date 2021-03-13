Two Killeen area leaders recently provided a special donation of customized student-written books and a grant to enhance literacy efforts throughout Killeen ISD schools.
Brockley Moore, a longtime supporter of the school district, presented a $3,000 donation to the school district through the Seen and Unseen Hands organization.
Those funds will assist reading and writing literacy efforts as needed.
Another Killeen resident, Kris Price, donated 320 books, most with a personal touch.
Her new literacy program features books written by local students. The books are meant to encourage children. They promote character building and ideals such as setting goals and considering career options.
Price said she learned that some students struggle with basic reading skills and she believed her own business skills could come into play to help.
Beginning with a children’s writing workshop, Price found students willing and able to submit writing for books aimed at their peers.
She found local sponsors to print the books and hopes it is the start of a regular donation of student-written books for local schools.
“These books are written by students,” she said March 1. “They are meant to help young people stay on track. When you can read, it changes your life.”
Corrective Chiropractic and Wellness and Enilsa Skin Essentials were her primary sponsors in the project, which she plans to continue.
“It’s always great when the community supports reading,” said KISD Executive Director for Student Services Sandra Forsythe, who accepted the books and the grant on behalf of the district.
“Reading sets the course for success,” she said. “Keeping students motivated and encouraged and giving them a thirst for reading is important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.