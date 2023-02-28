The Center for African-American Studies and Research at Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas played host to about 75 area residents at CTC’s Anderson Campus Center for a presentation by noted educator Dr. Autumn Dawn Caviness, an Ellison High School alumnae and well-respected woman in her field.
The subject of her lecture, titled “Justice, Equality and Resiliency” was presented from her own experiences and perspectives to an audience she affectionately referred to as “family.”
Caviness received a warm welcome and introduction by her former high school principal, Sandra Forsythe.
“It is my pleasure to welcome you all to hear from a woman who has grown to be one of the brightest stars in the universe,” Forsythe said. “From right here in Killeen, Texas. Welcome home, Autumn.”
As she looked out over the audience, Caviness took stock of the individuals in the room; she asked all educators to stand as the crowd applauded their presence.
“It is because of you and so many more like you that I am standing here today,” Caviness said.
She described the feeling of standing before the room at a microphone as a “full-circle of life moment.”
She referenced the book “Tapestry” by Alice Wright Douse which was written with the help and assistance of many families who lived in the Killeen-Fort Hood area in the early days, during segregation.
Caviness mentioned several of the writers of the collections of stories by name. Some of the descendants of these writers were listening in the audience.
“But,” Caviness said, “why are we, as a people, still having to wrestle these things, as they pertain to us as a Black people?”
She recalled some of her own childhood experiences and shared some stories of wisdom received from her parents, friends, teachers and mentors.
“We stand on the shoulders of giants,” Caviness said.
In her message, Caviness explained how she was able to put together what she wanted to say and recalled many experiences she had lived through and urged the audience to remember the stories of the past.
Before she concluded, Caviness repeated a Bible verse she keeps at her desk and asked the crowd to remember, “The race is not given to the swift or to the strong but to the one who endures to the end ...”
As she concluded, Caviness asked the audience to repeat the evening’s catch phrase with her: “We stand on the shoulders of giants.”
The Center for African-American Studies and Research President and CEO Horace Grace, thanked everyone for their support for the Center.
In his remarks, he shared the many educational opportunities and scholarships the foundation had been able to provide during its short 10-year history.
Caviness is currently the director of Marketing and Public Relations for Huston-Tillotson University, an Historically Black College and University in Austin.
