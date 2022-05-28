The top two graduates of the Killeen ISD Early College High School Class of 2022 happened into the specialized high school and finished at the top academically.
“I was happy to find out,” valedictorian Devin Xiao said of his status at the top of the class. “I was proud of myself. I had been (ranked) two or three at times.”
After attending Saegert Elementary School and Manor Middle School in Killeen, he began high school at Ellison, but a counselor there suggested that the Early College, mixing two years of college with high school might be a good fit.
In the beginning, Xiao said, he was most interested in the fact that KISD provided transportation to the Early College campus on Fort Hood. “They gave me a bus,” he said.
The four years at Early College ended up providing more than a free ride to school. “I made a lot of friends here,” he said. “I’m glad I came.”
Salutatorian Jade Garcia attended Cavazos Elementary School and Union Grove Middle School.
She was interested in Early College from the beginning of high school, but her application was originally waitlisted.
At the time she was about to finish middle school, her soldier dad, Jose Garcia, as stationed at El Paso apart from the family.
“My dad was deployed in El Paso and my mom was here,” she said. “We decided that if I got in here (at Early College), I would stay.” If her application had been denied, Garcia said she would have moved in with her dad in El Paso.
Like Xiao, Garcia has found a home at the smaller, academically focused high school that allows students to take Central Texas College courses concurrently with high school classes.
“It’s been a struggle,” the salutatorian said. “We’ve made memories and lots of friends. We are already planning to get together for a ‘friendsgiving,’” she said.
Xiao is headed to the University of Texas at Austin to study math. Garcia is going to Texas A&M Central Texas to study sociology and intends to be a school librarian.
The pair said they worked hard and stayed organized in order to complete the challenge of Early College High School and to excel at the highest level.
“I wrote notes and looked over them and tried to finish assignments early,” Xiao said.
“I took a lot of notes and tried to stay on track,” Garcia said. “I set deadlines for everything and tried to be productive.”
Reflecting on their high school experience and thinking toward the next stage, both said they would encourage their peers to take time for socializing and exploring interests outside the classroom.
“I would say don’t compare yourself to others,” said Garcia. “A lot of students here don’t do what they want to do and sacrifice a social life. We can all relate to each other.”
“I would say it’s OK to not know what you want to do in the future,” said Xiao. “Take it slow and enjoy life and figure it out along the way.”
The KISD Early College graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Todd Martin is a Communications Specialist with the Killeen Independent School District.
