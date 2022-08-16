Eight Killeen schools will have to create campus improvement plans after they scored ‘D’s or ‘F’s on the state’s rating system.
During Killeen ISD’s school board workshop Tuesday, Dawn Sills, KISD’s director for Assessment and Accountability, presented an overview of what the Texas Education Agency’s ratings, which were released Monday, mean for individual campuses.
Pre-COVID, TEA’s school grading system was based on A-F letter grades; post- COVID, the scale was reduced to A-C for the 2021-22 school year with those campuses that scored below a ‘C’ designated as “not rated.”
The A-C grading system is based entirely on STAAR standardized testing scores at the elementary level, with additional graduation and college-related criteria added at the high school level.
Four elementary and four middle school campuses were classified as “not rated” by TEA, meaning they did not earn a 'C' or higher on the state’s rating scale for the 2021-22 school year.
Hay Branch Elementary School, 6101 Westcliff Road, received an ‘F’ although it’s classified this year as ‘not rated’ due to the lingering impact of COVID-19 on student learning loss. Killeen, Maxdale, and Pat Carney elementary schools received ‘D’s last year.
Those campuses that scored an ‘F’ must submit campus improvement plans to the state and school board for approval, while campuses with ‘D’s only have to attain school board approval.
At the middle school level, Palo Alto and Manor received ‘F’s while Liberty Hill and Rancier received ‘D’s and will also be required to complete campus improvement plans.
Some campuses received “distinction designations” from TEA based on academic achievements in Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies, or other areas.
As a whole, KISD scored a ‘C’ with an overall score of 78.
At the elementary level, three schools received ‘A’s, 15 earned ‘B’s, and 9 earned ‘C’s. Twelve elementary campuses, Sills said, received distinction designations. Harker Heights Elementary received five out of six possible TEA designations.
At the middle school level, seven campuses received ‘C’s.
Early College High School was KISD’s only high school to earn an ‘A.’
Shoemaker, Ellison and Harker Heights high schools earned ‘B’s, while Killeen High School earned a ‘C.’
“I mean we’re obviously seeing the effects of COVID; no doubt about it,” Superintendent John Craft said. “We’ve got some areas we definitely need to push and push hard.”
