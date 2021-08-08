The Killeen Independent School District and school board members responded last week to allegations that KISD’s former deputy superintendent was allowed to resign quietly after the district caught him in a lie about his college transcripts.
Former Deputy Superintendent Eric Penrod, who is still getting paid by KISD through the end of the month, resigned under pressure on July 1 after the district discovered he allegedly falsified his doctoral transcript, according to documents obtained by the Herald.
A quickly arranged separation agreement between the district and Penrod, obtained by the Herald, requires the former deputy superintendent to pay back $3,510 in doctoral degree stipends and includes stipulations which appear to protect Penrod’s future employment potential such as the district agreeing to place “any and all negative documentation” in a “separate sealed file.”
According to the agreement, Penrod is “eligible for rehire, but he agrees to not reapply.”
Although he officially resigned July 1, Penrod will continue to be on the district’s payroll until Aug. 31. Read more about his deal here: https://bit.ly/2X1UbJH.
Killeen ISD’s deputy superintendent, among the highest ranking and highest paid positions in the school district, is “responsible for overseeing the full operation of Professional Standards, Human Resources, Business Services, Facilities Services, Student Services, School Safety, Technology Services and Athletics,” according to KISD.
In a brief July 1 news release, KISD said Penrod left the district “to pursue other endeavors” without mentioning the issue with the transcripts or the exit deal that came soon after.
Penrod joined KISD om 2019. Prior to KISD, Penrod was the superintendent in Gatesville since May 2015.
School BOARD
Three out of seven school board members responded to the Herald’s questions about the Penrod deal: Cullen Mills, Brett Williams, and Corbett Lawler.
Vice President Susan Jones told the Herald she was out of the state on vacation Thursday. Board President JoAnn Purser and board members Marvin Rainwater and Shelley Wells did not respond to the Herald’s questions by deadline Friday.
Purser told the Herald last week that she was not aware of a separation agreement with Penrod, only that he had resigned on July 1.
The district asked the school board 12 questions including when and how they learned of Penrod’s resignation, if they were aware of the details of the separation agreement in advance of Penrod’s resignation, and the board’s opinion of Penrod’s resignation deal with the district.
Out of the three board members who responded, two agreed with the district’s handling of the Penrod matter and one saw issue with the agreement crafted between the district and the former deputy superintendent.
Mills said the board would have fired Penrod if he had not resigned, but board action “would have taken time.”
“I was personally notified by Dr. Craft regarding the situation with Mr. Penrod on June 29th,” Mills said by email Wednesday. “By that time, Mr. Penrod had already sought legal counsel and was in the process of negotiating his termination with the district. Given Mr. Penrod’s legal rights under his contract with Killeen ISD, he could not have been unilaterally fired by the superintendent or anyone else within the district. Firing Mr. Penrod would have required board action, which would have taken time. If the board then decided to fire Mr. Penrod, which we would have, his contract would have allowed him to be placed on paid leave for 30 days to allow for an appeals process.”
Mills said the way the district handled Penrod’s termination saved the district “time, money and resources.”
“In addition to the paid 30 days, the district would still have owed Mr. Penrod for his accrued paid time off not to mention any legal fees the district would have absorbed,” Mills said. “In my opinion, given these circumstances, it served the same interest for Mr. Penrod to resign while also saving the district time, money, and resources.”
Long-time board member Lawler emailed the following response to the Herald’s questions.
“Dr. Craft will be sending you the answers to most of your questions,” Lawler said. “I am very pleased with Dr. Craft’s handling of this matter. It was dealt with in the same manner as would be offered to any contracted employee in a similar situation.”
Williams said he was informed by Craft prior to the official announcement about Penrod’s resignation, but he was unaware of a separation agreement between the two parties.
When asked what he would say to KISD employees who weren’t offered the same treatment as Penrod, Williams answered “If he was allowed a treatment that is not afforded to all employees, we have some explaining to do and some changes to make on behalf of our workforce.”
Going forward, Williams said he is going to advocate for the district to create an internal “compliance/audit office” that would “work to ensure district-wide compliance with all policies and procedures and be charged with investigating any potential issues.”
“As an elected representative, I am charged with representing the people and working to ensure public trust,” he said. “People have communicated directly to me that this situation has tarnished their trust in the district. Education is all about commitment, integrity and accountability. We must be these things to our community.”
DISTRICT
In a statement to the Herald, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya explained the Penrod resignation matter including how the superintendent came to learn of Penrod’s alleged falsified doctoral transcript.
“The Chief Human Resources Officer (Jessica Neyman) informed Superintendent Dr. John Craft of the alleged falsified documents on June 28, 2021,” Maya wrote Wednesday. “The district took immediate action to investigate the claims and contacted Mr. Penrod, and members of the board, to notify them of allegations and contractual separation that would be forthcoming. Contractual protections are afforded under Chapter 21 of the Texas Education Code that must be extended to all employees of this classification.”
Maya said the separation agreement was “financially in the best interest of the district.”
“It was financially in the best interest of the district to agree to the terms of the set forth by Mr. Penrod’s counsel, which included restitution for the doctoral stipend to be repaid, rather than expending attorney fees associated with the Chapter 21 termination process, that would have at minimum prolonged the termination proceedings likely into October,” Maya said. “These attorney fees would have been in addition to Mr. Penrod’s salary during the termination process. Mr. Penrod had received his doctoral stipend on June 25, 2021 for the past two years, which is the amount that was repaid to the district. Mr. Penrod’s counsel agreed to exhaust his local time off rather than receiving payment for these unused days. KISD responded timely, professionally, and appropriately, with the guidance of legal counsel, as we do with all employees under these contractual protections.”
Austin-based attorney Tiger Hanner told the Herald he and Penrod do not have a comment about the matter at this time.
A crime?
The Herald asked school board members if Penrod’s falsified transcript had been reported to law enforcement authorities.
Board member Cullen Mills said, “Ultimately, Mr. Penrod is responsible for his actions. Given that he is no longer employed by the district, it is my opinion that seeking further legal action is not necessary.”
Board member Brett Williams said he was “not aware of any efforts to contact law enforcement.”
The State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC) has been responsible for disciplining educators for misconduct since March 31, 1999. According to the Texas Education Agency, SBEC considers “crimes involving an attempt by fraudulent or unauthorized means to obtain or alter any certificate or permit that would entitle a person to hold or obtain a position as an educator” as qualifications for an educator to face disciplinary action from the agency.
In Rosebud, a town of 1,585 people 50 miles east of Killeen, a Rosebud ISD teacher, Phyllis Taylor, was arrested and charged with tampering of governmental records for allegedly falsifying a high school transcript, according to a March 29, 2019, report from KXXV. The Falls County constable was notified of the educator’s alleged crime by the Rosebud ISD superintendent at the time, according to the KXXV report.
Reaction
The Herald broke the news of Penrod’s deal with the district on Aug. 1. In the days since, the story has garnered a number of reactions on social media.
The Herald’s Facebook post of the article was shared nearly 200 times, and had a reach of more 111,000, meaning that’s how many Facebook users saw the post. More that 100 people commented on the Facebook post, and more than 13,800 clicked on the post to read the article.
The majority of comments on the article centered around the ethics of Penrod’s resignation deal.
“So how do we as teacher(s) promote honesty and integrity, and not cheating to our students when they realize that in the real world there aren’t any real consequences,” Amanda Perez commented on the Herald’s Facebook page.
Some Facebook commenters made direct comparisons to their personal experiences being terminated by KISD.
“They made me provide my original transcripts (2012) with raised seal (from 30 years prior) before I could do substitute teacher orientation!” Pete Stanonik wrote on the Herald’s Facebook page. “Got tossed out of orientation because I was wearing jeans. Dr. Craft barred me from KISD property. Still have his letter. Its a badge of honor.”
