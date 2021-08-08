Questions and Answer

The Herald asked the following questions of the Killeen Independent School District. Below is how the district responded.

1. Did the superintendent brief the school board about Mr. Eric Penrod’s resignation prior to Penrod’s July 1 official resignation announcement?

2. When did Dr. Craft learn of Mr. Penrod’s alleged falsified doctorate?

3. How did Dr. Craft learn of Mr. Penrod’s alleged falsified doctorate?

4. When was Penrod notified of the district’s transcript falsification allegations?

5. Was the board made aware of Craft’s separation agreement with Penrod prior to Craft’s approval on July 1 on behalf of the district?

6. Why was Penrod allowed the opportunity to resign quietly rather than be fired on the spot for his alleged breach of contract?

7. What do you say to other KISD employees who weren’t offered the same treatment as Mr. Penrod? (ie. the ability to resign quietly).

8. Do you feel the situation with Mr. Penrod adds to the community’s distrust of KISD?

9. Forgery and fraud are prosecutable crimes. Did the district alert local law enforcement to Mr. Penrod’s alleged falsified document? And if not, why not?

10. Was Penrod’s resignation, and separation agreement, handled in this way in an attempt to keep it out of the public eye?

11. Why is the district allowing Penrod to stay on the payroll until Aug. 31?

12. KISD has a zero-tolerance policy for students: “As a district, KISD will not tolerate, and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, criminal behavior...” Does Penrod’s quiet resignation from the district amidst scandal undercut KISD’s ability to enforce such a zero-tolerance policy with students?

13. Why did Dr. Craft agree to all the terms of Penrod’s separation agreement, including that “all negative documentation” would be placed in a separate sealed file and that Craft would remain “neutral” if pressed about Penrod’s reason for leaving the district?

Response

“The Chief Human Resources Officer informed Superintendent Dr. John Craft of the alleged falsified documents on June 28, 2021. The district took immediate action to investigate the claims and contacted Mr. Penrod, and members of the Board, to notify them of allegations and contractual separation that would be forthcoming. Contractual protections are afforded under Chapter 21 of the Texas Education Code that must be extended to all employees of this classification. It was financially in the best interest of the district to agree to the terms of the set forth by Mr. Penrod’s counsel, which included restitution for the doctoral stipend to be repaid, rather than expending attorney fees associated with the Chapter 21 termination process, that would have at minimum prolonged the termination proceedings likely into October. These attorney fees would have been in addition to Mr. Penrod’s salary during the termination process. Mr. Penrod had received his doctoral stipend on June 25, 2021 for the past two years, which is the amount that was repaid to the district. Mr. Penrod’s counsel agreed to exhaust his local time off rather than receiving payment for these unused days. KISD responded timely, professionally, and appropriately, with the guidance of legal counsel, as we do with all employees under these contractual protections.”