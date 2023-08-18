The Ellison High School Class of 1983 will hold its 40th reunion Oct. 13-15.
On Friday Oct. 13, reunion participants will meet up at Leo Buckley Stadium to cheer on the Eagles versus Killeen Kangaroos.
Oct. 14 events start at 8:30 a.m. for a hike/bike event at Andy K. Wells trail followed by a tour of Ellison High School at 10 a.m. Reception and dancing will commence at 7 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott.
At 10 a.m. Oct. 15, a farewell breakfast at a private home will close out the weekend events.
For ticket information and registration, go to the Facebook page EHS Eagles ’83 Reunion Group, call Renate Kaaa at 214-437-3668 or email Rmk3a2@yahoo.com.
