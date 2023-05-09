The first female and African-American chancellor of Central Texas College, appointed recently by the school’s board of trustees, was once a receptionist and student at the school.
Michele Carter, an Ellison High School graduate, is currently serving as deputy chancellor of finance and administration and will begin her new position on July 1. She will be the school’s sixth chancellor — the community college’s top leader — succeeding Jim Yeonopolus who retires Aug. 31.
“I personally understand the obstacles many students face,” Carter said in a news release from CTC. “I am dedicated to making education accessible and equitable so all students can experience a clear pathway into the workforce and a better life for them and their families.”
Carter began her career at CTC 32 years ago as a receptionist. She then started her higher education pursuits at CTC, receiving an associate degree in general studies, a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Central Texas and Master of Business Administration from Tarleton State University. Carter went on to earn a Doctor of Education in educational leadership and management from Capella University.
Throughout her career, Carter earned promotions to several administrative and management positions. She also served as an adjunct professor, teaching Introduction to Business.
In 2005, Carter was named director of Business Services and in 2015 she was appointed deputy chancellor. As such, she served as chief financial officer, overseeing administrative and business functions and providing leadership to the Office of College Development.
In 2020, Carter was named the school’s first-ever chief diversity officer with a mission of providing an equitable educational opportunity for students and an inclusive environment for the college community. That same year, she assumed responsibility for CTC overseas (Europe, Africa and Middle East) and Navy operations, providing strategic leadership in those areas. During that time, she effectively led CTC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic by establishing a cross-functional workgroup of campus professionals and developing procedures and guidelines to maintain the safety of the college community. She was also responsible for the successful restructuring of the school’s College Development and Foundation Department resulting in increased opportunities for students to attend college.
Carter’s professional associations include serving on the advisory board for the Higher Education Research and Development Institute South, a member of the Council of College and Military Educators, National Association of Institutions for Military Education Services, National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education, National Association of College and University Business Officers and Texas Association of Community College Business Officers. Carter is active in her community, serving as president of the Greater Fort Hood Area United Way, as a board member for Communities in Schools — Greater Central Texas and a board member for the Greater Killeen Community Clinic. She is also a member of NAACP, the Killeen Rotary Club and the Modern Study Club.
