Chancellor-Carter Michelle.jpg

Michele Carter

The first female and African-American chancellor of Central Texas College, appointed recently by the school’s board of trustees, was once a receptionist and student at the school.

Michele Carter, an Ellison High School graduate, is currently serving as deputy chancellor of finance and administration and will begin her new position on July 1. She will be the school’s sixth chancellor — the community college’s top leader — succeeding Jim Yeonopolus who retires Aug. 31.

