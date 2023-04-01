The Emeralds — the Ellison High School dance team — won a national championship and other top awards during a competition last weekend in Denton.
Competing at the American Dance and Drill Team National Competition, the Emeralds won 1st place National Champions for every dance they entered in the Extra Small Team category. They also won Best of the Best National Champion Officers, which is the highest scoring officer dances of the entire competition regardless of team size, and Best of the Best National Champion Team, the highest scoring team dances of the entire competition regardless of team size.
This is the second year in a row the team has won the Best of the Best National Champion Team title.
“This is a hardworking team who has a strong drive and focus. It was a joy to work with them this year,” according to Jennifer Zehr, the dance team’s director. “People are invited to attend our annual spring show on May 12, at 7:30 at the EHS Auditorium. Tickets go on sale May 1.”
Here is a breakdown of awards along with solos and duets the Ellison dance team competed in:
- Olivia Farmer
- Rylie Gawryszewski
- Regina Marien
- Kaylee Parker
- Abby Wells-Bodon
- Rylie Gawryszewski - 3rd Runner-up
- Kaylee Parker - 1st Runner-up
- Camille Harris and Isabella Picacio
- Zuleyca Lopez-Kelly and Callie Walker
- Zuleyca Lopez-Kelly and Callie Walker
- WOW Factor Award Officer Jazz
- National Champion Extra Small Team Lyrical, Jazz, Open and Contemporary
- Overall National Champion Extra Small Team Officers
- 1st Place Best of the Best Officer Line (the highest scoring officer line at contest)
- WOW Factor Award Team Kick
- National Champion Extra Small Team Lyrical, Kick, Pom and Contemporary
- Overall National Champion Extra Small Team
- National Academic Champion
- 1st Place Best of the Best Team (the highest scoring team at contest)
