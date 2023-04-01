The Emeralds — the Ellison High School dance team — won a national championship and other top awards during a competition last weekend in Denton.

Competing at the American Dance and Drill Team National Competition, the Emeralds won 1st place National Champions for every dance they entered in the Extra Small Team category. They also won Best of the Best National Champion Officers, which is the highest scoring officer dances of the entire competition regardless of team size, and Best of the Best National Champion Team, the highest scoring team dances of the entire competition regardless of team size.

