A photo circling social media referencing a possible lunchtime shooting at an area high school is unfounded, according to the Killeen school district.
The social media post causing concern among parents Thursday included the text: "Plan 2 Kill AP AR-15 Glock 27 Gen 2 lunch time 10/27."
In the post re-shared on social media, someone added the text: "Not going tmmr, y'all."
When asked about the alleged social media threat Thursday morning, Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya said the threat was investigated and found to be unfounded.
"Campus administration and KISD Police began investigating the written statement on Wednesday and determined that it was not credible," Maya wrote in response to a Herald inquiry Thursday morning. "I am not able to share the details of an investigation, but I can assure you that the principal communicated the unfounded threat to parents and staff to reduce rumors and fear. Out of an abundance of caution, the campus deployed their metal detectors this morning and have additional officers on campus."
Maya said the district takes all threats to school safety seriously.
"Parents can help us to make sure students know that if they ever make a threat against the school or person, or if they are caught spreading threats, they will be charged to the fullest extent possible," she said. "The safety of everyone on campus is always our highest priority, and no threat such as this will ever be tolerated in Killeen ISD. Everyone is encouraged to report safety concerns to us using our anonymous online threat and bully reporter: www.kisdissafe.com."
Ellison students were not evacuated Thursday morning, Maya said, contrary to rumors circling online.
The district spokeswoman said metal detectors slowed the morning routine, but that everything was quiet at the campus as of 11 a.m.
Two KISD students were arrested on Oct. 17 for allegedly making terroristic threats made toward three area schools. The month prior, on Sept. 22, two high school students were arrested for making "threatening comments" towards an area middle school.
