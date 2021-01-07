A sophomore at Ellison High School will get an opportunity to ask a NASA astronaut some questions during an event Saturday.
Emory Watson will have a live conversation with Victor J. Glover Jr., a NASA astronaut and commander in the Navy, from the international space station during a live streamed event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Theta Delta Sigma Alumni Chapter and the Sigma Beta Club (SBC) are hosting the event. This event is a part of the fraternity’s Founder’s Day activities, according to Jon Hawkins with the fraternity.
Emory has been an active member of the SBC for the past three years and he is currently president of the Theta Delta Sigma’s SBC. Emory loves participating in community service events and he is a member of the Ellison High School football, powerlifting, and track and field teams.
Watson will get about 20 minutes with the astronaut to ask him some questions. It is unknown at this time what questions he will ask but anyone interested in tuning in can do so at www.phibetasigma1914.org.
